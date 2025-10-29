Meet Nacho, the Sevillian Who Has Brought Back Eva González's Smile This is the first time since her separation from Cayetano that the presenter is seen with a partner

Joaquina Dueñas Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 13:15 Comenta Share

A few weeks into October, the first photographs of Eva González with a new companion emerged. A handsome, dark-haired man with whom she was seen strolling and enjoying a drink at a café. Although the couple parted with a kiss, those close to the presenter were hesitant to label the relationship, referring to him as a "special friend." This Wednesday, the former Miss Spain 2003 graces the covers of two magazines, 'Diez Minutos' and once again 'Lecturas', with the same "special friend" whose identity is no longer a mystery. He is Ignacio Llanos, known as Nacho, a Sevillian ten years her junior, who holds a degree in Primary Education and works as a food and beverage director at a Eurostars hotel, having trained in hospitality management.

Despite Eva González's characteristic discretion, the couple is embracing their relationship openly, not shying away from public outings, allowing paparazzi to capture their moments together over several days. "They go out with friends. They meet in public," explained Luis Pliego, director of 'Lecturas', who affirmed they make "a beautiful couple." Since her separation from Cayetano Rivera, the father of her child, three years ago, no romantic involvement of the presenter had come to light, making her public appearances with Nacho seem like a sign that their relationship is becoming more serious.