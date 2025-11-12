Meet Álvaro, Tana Rivera's New Flame: A Golf Enthusiast and Bullfighting Aficionado

Joaquina Dueñas Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 12:55 Comenta Share

Recently, it was revealed that Tana Rivera has found love again, six months after her breakup with Manuel Vega, with whom she had been in a relationship for nearly four years. This Wednesday, the magazine 'Semana' published the first images of the new couple, showing the daughter of Eugenia Martínez de Irujo walking hand in hand with her new companion, Álvaro, described as a "senior executive" at a well-known Spanish company. A golf enthusiast and unfamiliar with the nightlife and flamenco parties, he belongs to the same circle of friends as Carmina Ordoñez's granddaughter. They also share interests, having attended a bullfight at Las Ventas together.

Although their romance is still in its early stages, having begun last September, it seems they have already attended a friend's wedding together. "Both are handling the relationship with great discretion and wish for the romance to progress slowly," reports 'Semana'. Recently, Tana spoke about her romantic situation to Europa Press, stating: "I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, especially now that nothing ties me down."