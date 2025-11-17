Mazón's Statements in the Dana Commission at the Congress: "Could I have left El Ventorro at 19:07? I could have. Nothing would have changed" The acting president of the Generalitat Valenciana faced questions from party spokespersons

Carlos Mazón, during a moment of the investigation commission in Congress regarding the dana.

The acting president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, initiated the political appearances on Monday at the Congress commission investigating the management of the dana on October 29, 2024, which resulted in 229 deaths in Valencia. He faced a question-and-answer session about his actions for the first time.

The spokespersons of the parties intervened from smallest to largest, each having 20 minutes for questioning.

These are the most notable statements from his appearance:

- "I have renounced being the president. What more responsibilities can I take?"

- "I am the only one who has publicly apologized, the one who has resigned from his position."

- "I had no plans to go to CECOPI. No one expected me there."

- "Based on the information we had, we acted accordingly."

- "No one has given it more thought than I have, with sleepless nights included, and we always reach the same conclusion: there was a lack of information."

- "The councillor never refused to send the Es Alert, she did not consult me about sending the SMS."

- "The president of the community does not have to give orders in the management of an emergency."

- "Could I have left El Ventorro at 19:07? I could have. In any case, nothing would have changed if I had been there."

- "Perhaps I had the phone in my backpack."

- "I might have missed some calls, but I was proactive."

- "The focus was Utiel, we had no information about the Barranco del Poyo."

- "Never has any victim been vetoed in the Les Corts commission."

- "All my condolences to the victims."

- "President Sánchez even said he had turned off his phone."

- "Unfortunately, every time I think about it, I believe Sánchez deceived me."

- "I did not leave Paiporta because I would have felt like a coward."

- "I could have sent many more resources."