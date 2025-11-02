Mazón Continues Deliberation: Advisors Discourage Elections, Urge Him to Remain as Deputy Calling elections now could boost Vox and leave him unprotected against the judge of the 'dana', who would immediately charge him

A. Rallo Sunday, 2 November 2025, 13:40 Comenta Share

Political tension and uncertainty are closely linked in the Valencian PP. The atmosphere on this Sunday morning resembles more of a Saturday night frenzy, filled with nerves and doubts. The president has been secluded in Alicante since Friday, maintaining contact with a small group of advisors, yet he has not revealed his decision, possibly because he hasn't made one. In recent hours, he has not deviated from a "still thinking" stance, which does not alleviate the anxiety within a party in shock. The situation presents various possibilities, but there is an apparent consensus: Mazón can no longer continue as president following recent events in the Valencian PP and in Genoa. Feijóo and the Valencian leader are expected to speak this Sunday, according to sources from the central headquarters of the popular party.

Close advisors to the president have offered some ideas during this reflection process that Mazón began a few days ago - which did not include his resignation - but has now resulted in a significant entanglement within the party leadership. They have highlighted the mistake of calling immediate elections - another scenario would be in a more extended timeframe - as it would have two direct negative consequences.

On one hand, the public is very tense with the recent management of the Consell. Polls show a significant shift of votes from the PP to Vox, which could increase as the election call approaches. The numbers suggest the possibility of renewing the Valencian Government, according to some surveys. However, this outcome would give much more weight to Abascal's party. They would no longer settle for three ministries with limited budgets, gaining more in negotiations with the popular party.

On the other hand, the president's position cannot be neglected. His advisors insist that he cannot be left unprotected in the face of the judicial investigation by the judge of Catarroja. Losing his parliamentary immunity would lead to him being immediately summoned as a suspect. This is a scenario the president fears since the court opened the investigation to practices that seem aimed at scrutinizing his actions. The first of these is expected in a few hours, with the appearance of journalist Maribel Vilaplana, who dined with the president at El Ventorro on the day of the fatal 'dana'.

Thus, the path would be to remain as a deputy until the end of the term. This would alleviate - though not eliminate - the pressure on the PP Parliamentary Group from the opposition. The idea is for the former president not to attend Les Corts to avoid becoming the target of all attacks.

This would be a re-edition of the Camps formula, the decision made just before the Gürtel suits trial, from which he was acquitted by a popular jury. Camps maintained his parliamentary immunity but renounced his deputy salary. It was then that he moved to the Consell Jurídic Consultiu (CJC) in his capacity as former president, a privilege enjoyed by all who have completed a term at the head of the Valencian Administration.