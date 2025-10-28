Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Participants in the 14th edition of 'A Hospital of Tales'. TA

The MARQ Brings the Middle Ages to Hospitalised Children in Alicante

The 'A Hospital of Tales' initiative provides educational material to patients in the Pedagogical Unit of the Dr. Balmis centre

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 16:35

Comenta

The 14th edition of 'A Hospital of Tales' has arrived, a project aimed at providing more educational resources to children admitted to the Hospital Pedagogical Unit (HPU) of the General Hospital of Alicante. The initiative, which began this Tuesday, is a collaborative effort between the CV MARQ Foundation, the Alicante hospital itself, and the ISABIAL Foundation.

Since its inception in 2011, nearly 400 children have participated in workshops designed to bring the Alicante Archaeological Museum closer to children admitted to the hospital. During the 2025-2026 academic year, the educational material will focus on the Middle Ages.

The target of this training is children aged 4 to 14 who are long-term hospitalised and studying at the Alicante HPU, with the assistance of specialised teachers, as well as technical staff and monitors from the CV MARQ Foundation's Didactic Unit.

Related News

'Cities of Light' enters its final month at the Marq with 50,000 visitors recorded

'Cities of Light' enters its final month at the Marq with 50,000 visitors recorded

The MARQ will launch six excavations to better understand the past

The MARQ will launch six excavations to better understand the past

The CV MARQ Foundation has published a story about the latest temporary exhibition revolving around the origins of Alicante, Cities of Light. Ákra Leuké. Lucentum. Laqant, which will be sold in the MARQ shop with proceeds going to childhood cancer research through the ISABIAL Foundation.

The illustrations in this story were created by hospitalised children who participated in the 'A Hospital of Tales' programme last year, accompanying texts from the CV MARQ Foundation's Didactic Unit.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The opening day of the programme featured Francisco Soriano, manager of the Alicante-Hospital General Health Department; Javier González de Dios, head of the Paediatrics Service at the Doctor Balmis General University Hospital; Jesús Soriano, teacher at the Hospital Pedagogical Unit (HPU); Paloma Vela, scientific director of ISABIAL; Gema Sala, coordinator of the Didactic Unit, Accessibility, Club LLumiq and Social Responsibility of the CV MARQ Foundation; and Josep Albert Cortés i Garrido, managing director of the MARQ Foundation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Policía busca al dueño del dron que obligó a cerrar el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  2. 2 Vito Quiles llega a la Universidad de Alicante en medio de cánticos e insultos en una Facultad dividida
  3. 3 La visita de Vito Quiles a la Universidad de Alicante desata un pulso entre ultras y pancatalanistas
  4. 4 El joven alicantino brutalmente agredido junto a una discoteca se recupera poco a poco de sus lesiones
  5. 5 Prisión para los dos detenidos por asesinar por una herencia a una mujer en Alicante, uno de ellos su expareja, y ocultar el cadáver dos semanas
  6. 6 Conmoción en las Hogueras de Alicante por la pérdida de Loli Cuenca, presidenta de Francisco Albert
  7. 7 Reabren al tráfico la ronda del castillo de Alicante tras la rotura de una tubería de gas
  8. 8 Estas son las calles de Alicante que tendrán cortes de luz durante la semana
  9. 9 Las carreras más demandadas en Alicante bajan de media dos puntos su nota de corte definitiva
  10. 10 Cuatro mujeres heridas en un accidente entre un coche y un camión en la A-31, en Elda

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The MARQ Brings the Middle Ages to Hospitalised Children in Alicante

The MARQ Brings the Middle Ages to Hospitalised Children in Alicante