The MARQ Brings the Middle Ages to Hospitalised Children in Alicante The 'A Hospital of Tales' initiative provides educational material to patients in the Pedagogical Unit of the Dr. Balmis centre

The 14th edition of 'A Hospital of Tales' has arrived, a project aimed at providing more educational resources to children admitted to the Hospital Pedagogical Unit (HPU) of the General Hospital of Alicante. The initiative, which began this Tuesday, is a collaborative effort between the CV MARQ Foundation, the Alicante hospital itself, and the ISABIAL Foundation.

Since its inception in 2011, nearly 400 children have participated in workshops designed to bring the Alicante Archaeological Museum closer to children admitted to the hospital. During the 2025-2026 academic year, the educational material will focus on the Middle Ages.

The target of this training is children aged 4 to 14 who are long-term hospitalised and studying at the Alicante HPU, with the assistance of specialised teachers, as well as technical staff and monitors from the CV MARQ Foundation's Didactic Unit.

The CV MARQ Foundation has published a story about the latest temporary exhibition revolving around the origins of Alicante, Cities of Light. Ákra Leuké. Lucentum. Laqant, which will be sold in the MARQ shop with proceeds going to childhood cancer research through the ISABIAL Foundation.

The illustrations in this story were created by hospitalised children who participated in the 'A Hospital of Tales' programme last year, accompanying texts from the CV MARQ Foundation's Didactic Unit.

The opening day of the programme featured Francisco Soriano, manager of the Alicante-Hospital General Health Department; Javier González de Dios, head of the Paediatrics Service at the Doctor Balmis General University Hospital; Jesús Soriano, teacher at the Hospital Pedagogical Unit (HPU); Paloma Vela, scientific director of ISABIAL; Gema Sala, coordinator of the Didactic Unit, Accessibility, Club LLumiq and Social Responsibility of the CV MARQ Foundation; and Josep Albert Cortés i Garrido, managing director of the MARQ Foundation.