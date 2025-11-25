Marina Baixa Hospital Opens 31 New Beds After Third Floor Renovation The modernisation of the right wing strengthens care in La Vila Joiosa while the centre's expansion progresses, adding 113 more beds

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 14:20

Marina Baixa Regional Hospital, located in La Vila Joiosa, has today opened the right wing of its third floor, an action that immediately adds 31 new hospitalisation beds.

The opening follows the completion of a comprehensive refurbishment of the space and the necessary equipment and cleaning work for its clinical use. From today, patients are already occupying the new rooms, fully modernised thanks to an investment of 1.4 million euros.

The work was handed over last Friday, once the comprehensive renovation activities were completed. Since then, hospital teams have worked intensively to prepare the rooms and make them operational as soon as possible. This floor also includes a bronchoscopy and spirometry room, as well as a Pulmonology consultation for patients with asthma and neuromuscular diseases, which will enhance the service's activity and bring it closer to those who need it most.

After the handover of the work, efforts focused on equipping each of the new rooms with the necessary furniture: beds, auxiliary tables, armchairs, as well as specific equipment for daily healthcare. The medication room, consumable material and linen stores have also been set up and stocked, and all IT equipment, including computers, printers, and telephones, has been installed.

Simultaneously, all essential materials for the floor's operation have been prepared: medical equipment, medication carts, infusion pumps, crash carts, aspirators, and oxygen outlets, among others. Once the process was completed, the floor was thoroughly inspected to ensure everything functions normally and that patient care is conducted with maximum safety.

A Hospital in Full Transformation

The commissioning of this renovated floor is part of the ongoing expansion and modernisation works at Marina Baixa Hospital, which continue to progress according to the planned schedule. This overall project, divided into three phases, will completely transform the centre's care capacity.

The first phase, which will conclude by the end of 2026, will add 41 more beds to the hospital. In total, when the entire project is completed, the centre will increase from the current 285 beds to 398, representing an additional 113 beds. A substantial change for a growing health department like Marina Baixa.

The Department of Health had to modify the initial project drafted in the previous legislature, as it did not include hospitalisation beds. The updated plan has raised the total investment to 102.6 million euros, compared to the initially planned 57 million. The modification will allow, among other improvements, the addition of a new floor in each block to accommodate more hospitalisation spaces, a development that will take place during the second phase of the project.

The third phase includes the refurbishment of the ground floor and other areas of the current hospital. Additionally, the project includes a new six-block building, connected to the existing centre by corridors at different heights. This new complex will house a renovated Emergency Department, equipped with a short-stay unit, imaging diagnostic area—with two CT rooms, MRI, radiology, and mammography—and a new obstetric area for gynaecological emergencies.

A new ICU, a central sterilisation unit, and a complete surgical block with 12 operating theatres, as well as day surgery and post-anaesthetic recovery units, are also planned. With these actions, Marina Baixa Hospital is preparing to effectively meet the needs of an expanding population and offer faster, more modern, and efficient care.