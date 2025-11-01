Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Maribel Vilaplana. EFE

Maribel Vilaplana Hospitalised

The journalist suffers a condition that required her to be taken to the medical centre

A. Rallo

Valencia

Saturday, 1 November 2025, 21:30

Comenta

Maribel Vilaplana is at her limit. The journalist, who is due to testify next Monday in the court investigating the dana, suffered a condition on Saturday afternoon that necessitated her visit to a hospital.

The pressure of recent hours is immense, and the publication of certain information, which her circle denies—a supposed video shown to Mazón at El Ventorro—has affected her health. This information was, in fact, published by the Ara newspaper in December 2024. It concerns a link to a report by À Punt that the journalist received in a family chat. She responded with an emoticon at the time. She denies showing it to President Mazón.

Vilaplana remains in the hospital, accompanied by some family members. She has yet to receive a diagnosis. The situation could jeopardise her appearance next Monday. If her condition persists, she will need to present a report to the instructor. The final decision rests with the magistrate.

Vilaplana is not in a good place; in fact, nothing has been since the dana. Her emotional downturn is significant. "She is broken," her circle reveals. Her professional life has also been affected. Event presentations have been removed from her schedule. Institutions are avoiding association with a professional now marked by that fateful afternoon. She continues her classes at the University and her collaborations with companies. The blow is not easy to absorb, especially for the family. Another area that has been under significant pressure since that day.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair estrena su nueva ruta a Europa central desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  2. 2 La nueva línea circular del Tram de Alicante hacia el sur se condiciona al fin de las obras de la Estación Intermodal
  3. 3 Cortes de tráfico en la plaza de toros de Alicante por la mascletà de las Hogueras: calles y horarios
  4. 4 Torrecilla quiere al argelino Puch en el Hércules
  5. 5 Una visita a El Campello «más cara que unas vacaciones en el Caribe»: la multa a la que se enfrentan por tirar muebles al contenedor
  6. 6 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 31 de octubre en Alicante
  7. 7 Dos detenidos por robar 700 euros en un par de lavanderías exprés de Alicante durante la noche de Halloween
  8. 8 El puerto de Alicante repinta de blanco las fachadas de su antiguo varadero y transforma la imagen del frente marítimo
  9. 9 Fiestas de Halloween, barbacoas y mascletà en la agenda de las Hogueras de Alicante
  10. 10 Desarticulan una organización con ramificaciones en Alicante que vendía ilegalmente medicamentos utilizados para fabricar «la droga de los pobres»

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Maribel Vilaplana Hospitalised

Maribel Vilaplana Hospitalised