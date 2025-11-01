Maribel Vilaplana Hospitalised

A. Rallo Valencia Saturday, 1 November 2025, 21:30 Comenta Share

Maribel Vilaplana is at her limit. The journalist, who is due to testify next Monday in the court investigating the dana, suffered a condition on Saturday afternoon that necessitated her visit to a hospital.

The pressure of recent hours is immense, and the publication of certain information, which her circle denies—a supposed video shown to Mazón at El Ventorro—has affected her health. This information was, in fact, published by the Ara newspaper in December 2024. It concerns a link to a report by À Punt that the journalist received in a family chat. She responded with an emoticon at the time. She denies showing it to President Mazón.

Vilaplana remains in the hospital, accompanied by some family members. She has yet to receive a diagnosis. The situation could jeopardise her appearance next Monday. If her condition persists, she will need to present a report to the instructor. The final decision rests with the magistrate.

Vilaplana is not in a good place; in fact, nothing has been since the dana. Her emotional downturn is significant. "She is broken," her circle reveals. Her professional life has also been affected. Event presentations have been removed from her schedule. Institutions are avoiding association with a professional now marked by that fateful afternoon. She continues her classes at the University and her collaborations with companies. The blow is not easy to absorb, especially for the family. Another area that has been under significant pressure since that day.