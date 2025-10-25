Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Image of a previous demonstration in Alicante. Shootori

A New March to Disrupt Alicante City Centre This Saturday Demanding Mazón's Resignation

Four days before the first anniversary of the tragic flood with 229 casualties, civic entities return to the streets

Servimedia/TA

Saturday, 25 October 2025, 12:05

A few days before the first anniversary of the flood and the State funeral scheduled for next Wednesday, the streets of Alicante's city centre will once again become the stage for a demonstration demanding the resignation of the President of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, due to his handling of the disaster that claimed 229 lives.

Organised by over 200 civic, social, and union entities, along with victims' associations, the march will commence at 6 PM at the steps of IES Jorge Juan and proceed towards the Casa de las Brujas, the seat of the Valencian Government Presidency.

Once again, the slogan remains the same as in previous demonstrations that have taken place monthly since that tragic 29th of October 2024: "Mazón Resignation".

As in previous calls, the organisers insist that, a year after the tragedy, there is still "neither justice nor reparation" for the deceased victims nor for the thousands affected. They continue to denounce that the government led by Mazón attempts to "impose a non-existent normality".

Therefore, the organisers urge citizens to join them this Saturday to demand the resignation of the Valencian president, who, they claim, "has not taken any responsibility". At the same time, they denounced the "lies" and "mistreatment" of the victims.

