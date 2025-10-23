Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Marc Márquez Afp

Marc Márquez will not compete again until 2026

Doctors recommend keeping his arm completely immobilised for four more weeks before starting rehabilitation

Jesús Gutiérrez

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 12:40

Comenta

Marc Márquez will not return to compete in the World Championship this year. The Spanish rider, MotoGP world champion, will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery 10 days ago.

Following the tests conducted, it is confirmed that the progress of his right arm injury is "positive" and "proceeding normally." However, doctors recommend keeping his arm completely immobilised for four more weeks before starting rehabilitation.

As a result, Márquez will miss the event following Malaysia, the one in Portugal, which was almost certain, but also the one in the Valencian Community - the last race of the year - and the subsequent test on Tuesday, November 18.

