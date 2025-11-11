Marc Márquez: "Doctors assure me that if I adhere to the timeline, there will be no lasting effects" The MotoGP champion acknowledges that the shoulder injury is more severe than initially thought, but aims to focus on "results" rather than his arm by 2026.

Jesús Gutiérrez Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 18:55

Marc Márquez made an appearance in Madrid on Tuesday at an event with his personal sponsor, Estrella Galicia 0,0, without a sling on his right arm following his latest medical check-up. A month ago, the Spanish rider underwent surgery for a fracture in the coracoid and damage to the acromioclavicular ligaments sustained during the Indonesian Grand Prix. Although initially it seemed less serious, it ultimately forced him to miss the remainder of 2025. "When I arrived in Madrid, I was warned that time was needed because ligaments and bones were affected. The initial plan was more conservative, without surgery, but when the swelling and contraction subsided, I woke up one day with the collarbone out of place. It was an unstable fracture, but it hadn't affected previous injuries," Márquez explained during the press conference.

At the moment of the fall, Márquez realised something was wrong, and past fears resurfaced. "When I fell, I felt something in my right shoulder, and alarms went off. I seemed calm in Indonesia, but internally I was worried. Fortunately, it didn't affect previous injuries. Doctors tell me that if I respect the timelines, there will be no lasting effects, which is why I haven't pushed myself too hard." The rider described it as an "unjust injury" because what should have been a time of celebration and enjoyment of his 2025 achievements had turned around completely. However, he also acknowledged that it "came at the best time of the season because everything was already decided."

In recent days, rumours circulated that during the latest procedure, a bent screw from previous operations was found, potentially affecting his recovery. However, the reigning MotoGP champion downplayed this issue. "I've heard about it. When I fell in Indonesia and had an X-ray, it was visible. I had surgery on my right shoulder at the end of 2019, and then, when I broke my humerus in 2020, one of those screws broke, and another bent. But it's something I live with. Only the doctors and I know what's inside that arm, but I'm working so that in 2026, people talk about my results, not my arm," the Cervera rider concluded.

Álex, the main rival

Initially, there was speculation about whether Márquez would push to participate in the post-season test in Valencia next week, where manufacturers unveil their 2026 prototypes for the first time. However, he will have to watch from the sidelines. "The tests are important because engine and aerodynamics directions are decided, but Ducati has two suitable riders for this. One is Álex Márquez, the runner-up, and the other is Pecco Bagnaia. I'll meet them during the pre-season training in Sepang next February." Thus, he indicated that his priority over the winter would be to focus solely on his rehabilitation: "Being more or less competitive in 2026 will be determined by my physical condition, not the Valencia test."

During the lengthy press conference, Marc Márquez also commented on his brother's runner-up finish. "I won't refer to him as my brother because he is Álex Márquez, the world runner-up, and next year he will be the main rival or one of the main ones. Every athlete develops differently; he is now very mature and capable of leading any team. Next year, it will be very difficult to beat him, but we will continue training together and maintaining the same relationship."

Finally, he was asked how he wanted 2025 to be remembered, whether as the year of his return to the top or when two brothers finished first and second in the championship. "Choosing between one thing and another is complicated, but I will choose to share the successes with my brother because it's something that has never happened in the history of motorcycling. They are different feelings; celebrating the title in Motegi was an explosion after so many years of suffering, but the party we will have in Cervera to celebrate this historic year with my brother will be the culmination of all the accumulated emotions."