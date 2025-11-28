The Mancomunitat Alcoià-Comtat Business Gala Awards Innovation of 'Barrilada' and 'Radoo' Both awards were endowed with 1,500 and 2,000 euros respectively

The IVAM CADA in Alcoi hosted the 13th edition of the Entrepreneurs and Business Projects Gala of the Mancomunitat de l'Alcoià i el Comtat this Thursday, an event that brought together 18 candidates and has established itself as a meeting point for promoting talent and entrepreneurship in the region.

This year, the gala symbolically travelled to the future, showcasing a society that has adapted through creativity and business innovation. The futuristic setting, developed in collaboration with the Alcoi Municipal Theatre School, and the presentation by Mireia Martí, who wore a futuristic-inspired dress exclusively created by EASD student Clara Sempere, accompanied a narrative highlighting projects based on recycled fabrics, 3D printing, and technological solutions.

The award for the best business project, endowed with 1,500 euros, went to Barrilada, a proposal that reinvents the traditional barbecue with a barrel cooking system. "This innovation allows grilling in any space and season, offering a healthier experience while combining sustainability, tradition, and community," explained its creators.

Meanwhile, the award for the best company, with a prize of 2,000 euros, was given to Radoo, a company specialising in the comprehensive management of orders and home delivery for local businesses, mainly in the hospitality sector. Its founder, Fernando Raduán, announced that the company is in the midst of expansion, incorporating new technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the application's functionalities.

Both the president of the Mancomunitat, Blas Calbo, and the deputy mayor of Alcoi, Àlex Cerradelo, highlighted the value of entrepreneurial talent and the importance of projects that boost the local economy and improve quality of life.