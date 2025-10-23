Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Estos son los municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por fuertes vientos
Image of the deceased fan in Benidorm, wearing the City shirt. TA

Manchester City and Fans Rally to Support Family of Deceased Fan in Benidorm Before Match Against Villarreal

Over £29,000 raised to repatriate the fan and assist his family with funeral costs

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 13:41

Comenta

Manchester City and its fans have rallied around the family of the 'blue' fan who passed away in Benidorm before the Champions League match against Villarreal. Guy Bradshaw, a 35-year-old British fan of Pep Guardiola's team, had travelled to Spain to attend the Champions League fixture, visiting the Alicante town with a group of friends as a prelude to the football match.

According to the BBC, the fan died suddenly on Tuesday morning, just hours before the match. Greater Manchester Police are collaborating with the National Police in the investigation of the British fan's death.

After the match, Manchester City released a statement on social media expressing their "deep sorrow" over the death of Guy Bradshaw, "a City fan who tragically died in Spain before the club's match against Villarreal." The 'blue' team has sent their condolences to friends, family, and fans during "these difficult times." A message also shared by Villarreal, which has been filled with expressions of affection.

The family, along with friends, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring back the deceased's body. Posted on the GoFundMe page, over £29,000 of the £35,000 target has already been raised to repatriate the body, cover funeral expenses, and provide support to his young daughter.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

One of his close friends and initiator of the campaign has thanked everyone for "the incredible support" and details that once the target is reached, the funds will go to the father of the deceased fan, who will handle the expenses to bring him back to Manchester.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 El delicioso negocio que hace Alicante con el antiguo quiosco Peret
  3. 3 Angustioso rescate en Alicante: un anciano pasa cuatro horas atrapado tras caer por el Benacantil
  4. 4 Un pequeño pueblo de 171 habitantes es el municipio con las rentas más altas de Alicante
  5. 5 Nueva duración para las mascletàs de las Hogueras de Alicante y sin sitio aún para los castillos de fuegos
  6. 6 El Hércules golea (3-0) en homenaje a Solde y toma impulso
  7. 7 Hasta 64 personas investigadas por la trama de construcción de asentamientos ilegales en las partidas rurales de Alicante
  8. 8 Así detiene la Policía a dos fugitivos en plena calle de un municipio de Alicante
  9. 9 El municipio de Alicante en el que disfrutar de la ruta de la tapa este fin de semana
  10. 10 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla por viento en Alicante mientras las noches tropicales baten el récord histórico

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Manchester City and Fans Rally to Support Family of Deceased Fan in Benidorm Before Match Against Villarreal

Manchester City and Fans Rally to Support Family of Deceased Fan in Benidorm Before Match Against Villarreal