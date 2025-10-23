Manchester City and Fans Rally to Support Family of Deceased Fan in Benidorm Before Match Against Villarreal Over £29,000 raised to repatriate the fan and assist his family with funeral costs

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 13:41 Comenta Share

Manchester City and its fans have rallied around the family of the 'blue' fan who passed away in Benidorm before the Champions League match against Villarreal. Guy Bradshaw, a 35-year-old British fan of Pep Guardiola's team, had travelled to Spain to attend the Champions League fixture, visiting the Alicante town with a group of friends as a prelude to the football match.

According to the BBC, the fan died suddenly on Tuesday morning, just hours before the match. Greater Manchester Police are collaborating with the National Police in the investigation of the British fan's death.

After the match, Manchester City released a statement on social media expressing their "deep sorrow" over the death of Guy Bradshaw, "a City fan who tragically died in Spain before the club's match against Villarreal." The 'blue' team has sent their condolences to friends, family, and fans during "these difficult times." A message also shared by Villarreal, which has been filled with expressions of affection.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Guy Bradshaw, a City supporter who tragically died in Spain before the Club’s match against Villarreal last night.



Everyone at the Club sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fans during this difficult time.⁰

Once a… — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 22, 2025

The family, along with friends, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring back the deceased's body. Posted on the GoFundMe page, over £29,000 of the £35,000 target has already been raised to repatriate the body, cover funeral expenses, and provide support to his young daughter.

One of his close friends and initiator of the campaign has thanked everyone for "the incredible support" and details that once the target is reached, the funds will go to the father of the deceased fan, who will handle the expenses to bring him back to Manchester.