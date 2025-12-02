San Mamés Tests Real Madrid's Resilience "It's a good match to break this trend," insists Xabi Alonso after holding meetings with the team and the president, and learning that there is no ultimatum.

Ignacio Tylko Madrid Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 17:25

San Mamés, where Carlo Ancelotti's team stumbled last season, is a crucial venue for the inconsistent Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso, under pressure, must deliver against an Athletic team struggling to find form. The match is pivotal, following a string of away games without victory against Rayo, Elche, and Girona. With the league lead lost and knowing the outcomes of Barça and Atlético's clash at Camp Nou, Madrid faces a classic that demands focus and intensity.

Xabi Alonso, increasingly scrutinised by critics and fans, faces pressure in press conferences typical for the world's most decorated club when results falter. Meetings with the team and president are normal in such situations, with no ultimatum yet issued to the coach.

"These are locker room matters, about the unity we need and areas to improve for consistent play. This match is a good chance to break this trend," said Alonso regarding the summit with players. When asked about a conversation with Florentino Pérez, Alonso was candid: "Yes, the talks are very positive, and we want to turn the situation around."

After 14 league matches, doubts about the project are expected, but Alonso calls for prudence and balance. "We live with demands and criticism. We focus on what we can improve and winning matches to be where we want in April and May," he stated. When pressed about potential coaching alternatives if they fall at San Mamés, Alonso resorted to the cliché that such questions aren't for him, reminding that despite current struggles, "there's a lot to play for, everything is close, and the season can take many turns."

The spotlight is on the coach and players, their attitude, commitment, high pressing, and defensive solidity. "Without organisation, it's impossible. It all starts with controlling belief and the defensive phase. If you don't attack well, you don't defend well, and vice versa," analysed Alonso. He must find the best positions for Güler and Bellingham, revive Rodrygo, who hasn't scored in 30 matches, a negative record matched only by Mariano, make the team more consistent at the back, where Mendy suffers another muscle injury, and ensure they don't rely solely on Courtois' miracles and Mbappé's goals, who has scored over half the team's goals.

Opposite, Athletic isn't enjoying a dream season, facing Real Madrid, Atlético, and PSG consecutively. However, they showed promise in Prague, despite a draw against Slavia in the Champions League, and found relief with a 0-2 win over Levante, leading to Julián Calero's dismissal as Levante's coach. In that match, Ernesto Valverde lost Robert Navarro, one of his best players recently, adding to significant attacking absences like Sancet, suspended, and injured Iñaki Williams and Sannadi, long-term absentees alongside Yeray Álvarez, Beñat Prados, and Unai Egiluz. At least, the coach regains Laporte and Ruiz de Galarreta, two key players, and seems likely to have Nico Williams, still troubled by pubic issues.

Probable Line-ups

Athletic: Unai Simón, Gorosabel, Vivian, Laporte, Lekue, Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Unai Gómez, Nico Williams, and Guruzeta.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Fede Valverde, Militao, Rüdiger, Carreras, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius, and Mbappé.

Referee: Gil Manzano (Extremadura Committee).

Time: 19:00. San Mamés.

TV: Dazn.