"Making a Good Paella is Very Complicated" Introducing the third season of 'Restaurant Battle' on La Sexta, where four restaurateurs compete for a prize of 10,000 euros

J. Moreno Madrid Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 00:25

Chef Alberto Chicote (Madrid, 56 years old) returns to La Sexta with the third season of 'Restaurant Battle', premiering today on prime time. The popular host will travel to ten Spanish cities to discover the country's best dining establishments. In each episode, four venues will compete for a prize of 10,000 euros and the recognition as the best restaurant in their area, evaluating each other in different categories. This edition introduces a novelty: the red and yellow fork, a tool Chicote can use to penalise contestants who do not follow the rules or display poor attitude, increasing tension and strategy in each culinary duel.

-Which cities are you visiting this year?

-We are visiting ten cities, one for each episode, and we only repeat one, which is Madrid. All other destinations are different. We are going to Cuenca, Tarragona, Granada, Seville, Valencia, Pontevedra, San Sebastián, Donosti, Salamanca, and Cantabria. In each province, we seek one of the most emblematic dishes, and that is where the battle takes place.

-The programme is already quite well-known among people. Do you think contestants come with strategies or tricks learned?

-I believe that, evidently, each contestant has seen the programme before, but that does not mean that when things start happening live and in person, everything changes. Reactions are different when you experience them. All battles or episodes are special and wonderful, as they are. Each one reflects the idiosyncrasy of the place we are in and the participants. It is not the same to film in Salamanca as in Pontevedra or Granada. They have nothing in common.

-What are your limits in these battles between restaurants? Do you know when you have to intervene?

-Of course, that is my job: to know how to moderate, intervene when appropriate, and to what extent it should be done. It is part of my role, and I try to do it as best as possible.

-Are there many envies in the hospitality world?

-I think like in all fields. It is not exclusive to hospitality. Whoever is envious is so, regardless of their occupation. What is clear is that restaurateurs have a lot of affection for their businesses, they defend them against all odds, and they want theirs to be the best.

-One of the programme's distinctive features is the typical recipes of each community. For you, what is the most complicated regional specialty?

-Complicated... I couldn't say because each has its own. But, for example, in this edition, we are going to Valencia, and evidently, the emblematic dish is the Valencian paella. Making a good paella is very complicated. The term paella is actually an academic term: it implies that the rice has certain ingredients and is made in a specific way. Everything else is rice in paella, which can also be perfectly made and may even be more enjoyable than the academic recipe. In the end, gastronomy is made to be enjoyed. If you don't like rabbit, for example, you won't like Valencian paella. And if you prefer prawns, then you'll love a rice in paella with prawns. It's perfect.

-Is it true that food in Spain is good, or do we just like to flatter ourselves?

-No, no, it is absolutely true. In Spain, we have a very high gastronomic level, we are in the top 5 in the world, for sure.

-Are you equally demanding in your kitchen?

-Of course, how could I not be? If I am doing it for myself, I demand the best because I am going to enjoy it.

-It has already been confirmed that you will be ringing in the New Year at Atresmedia with Cristina Pedroche.

-I have already presented them for twelve years; ten together with Pedroche, and it seems we have become an iconic couple for the New Year's Eve countdown. Moreover, Atresmedia has decided to go the extra mile and make the broadcast something very special, airing it on both Antena 3 and La Sexta and Atresplayer. It will be a very special celebration, and we are delighted.