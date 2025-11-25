Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

MADRID X MOTO 2026

MADRID X MOTO 2026: The Thrill of Motorcycling Returns to the Capital

Canal Motor

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 16:20

From 10th to 12th April 2026, the world of two wheels will gather at MADRID X MOTO, the Motorcycle Trade Show, which will be held at the facilities of La Torre – Ciudad del Conductor.

For three days, enthusiasts, users, and motorcycle lovers will have the opportunity to experience, test, and feel the passion for two wheels in an environment designed for enjoyment. Dealers, brands, and professionals will come together to showcase the latest innovations, offer product trials, live demonstrations, and activities.

Visitors will find everything in one place —motorcycles, equipment, accessories, experiences, talks, tributes, and gatherings— in an atmosphere that encourages sharing the passion and discovering new ways to move and enjoy on two wheels.

"We want visitors to feel that here they can touch, test, and choose their next motorcycle, speaking directly with those who truly understand their passion," emphasizes Pablo Elvira, co-organizer of the event. "MADRID X MOTO represents the return of a trade fair format designed for the people, for those who live motorcycles every day and seek an authentic experience," adds Jordi Bracons, also leading the organization.

The event is driven by Expo Motor Events and Kando I-Vents, two companies with extensive experience in the trade fair and motor sectors, joining forces to offer an innovative, independent project with a future vision, designed to grow and establish itself as an annual reference event.

The schedule for Friday and Saturday is from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and on Sunday, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with an entry fee of €10.

