Madrid investigates whether Rosalía had permission for her album presentation in Callao

C. P. S. Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 13:15 Comenta Share

Madrid City Council is investigating whether Rosalía requested the necessary permission to present her new album, Lux, which will be released on November 7 on the screens of Callao Square. This initiative, unexpectedly announced by the Catalan artist on social media, led to chaos in the area. According to the City Council, it seems there was no "explicit" authorization.

The Deputy Mayor of the capital, Inma Sanz, stated on Tuesday that they are analyzing whether the artist had the necessary permits and, if not, "action will be taken accordingly." The City Council is reviewing whether the event was communicated to any of its departments—Security, Mobility, or Culture—or to the district's councillor, Carlos Segura. However, Sanz emphasized that "it seems there was no explicit authorization." This version is corroborated by the Urban Planning, Environment, and Mobility delegate, Borja Carabante, who assured that "no permit request is on record."

"Initially, in the Mobility area, I am not aware of any requested permit. We are reviewing all citizen service offices to verify if this event was communicated. Initially, it does not appear so, and if we confirm that no request was made, a disciplinary file will be initiated, which may lead to a sanction for holding an event in a public space without authorization," he explained. Regarding a possible sanction, Carabante added that "its severity will need to be determined." "I believe no stage was set up, nor was there any noise emission, so I understand it will not be very serious, but we must initiate the sanctioning process that will lead to the corresponding sanction," he pointed out.

The version provided by the Municipal Police of the Centro-Sur district is that, at the time of the 'performance,' there were nearly 500 people in the square. Around 9:30 p.m., they ordered the closure of the metro access at Callao station, and shortly after, the streets of Jacometrezo and the lane leading up to the square were closed, where Rosalía ended her musical silence after three years since the release of her last album, 'Motomami.'