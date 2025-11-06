MACBOR expands its range with three new models: Rockster 710, Shifter 125 EVO, and Montana XR3

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Thursday, 6 November 2025, 17:06 Comenta Share

Macbor made its presence felt for the third consecutive year at the International Motorcycle Show in Milan, showcasing five new products at its stand: three new models to be marketed in 2026 and two future ventures - a prototype and a concept - which "reflect the intense process of evolution and international consolidation in which the Barcelona-based firm is immersed," according to its executives.

Rockster 710

This cruiser-style custom bike becomes the brand's new flagship. It is equipped with a 4-stroke, 8-valve, DOHC, 693 cc twin-cylinder engine, water-cooled, delivering 73 HP at 8,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 67 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Its gearbox is 6-speed, featuring a slipper clutch and final belt drive.

Ampliar Macbor Rockster 710 macbor press

It features ABS and traction control (TCS) safety systems, heated seat and grips, quickshift (up), TPMS, a 5-inch circular TFT dashboard with connectivity and mirroring function, Full LED lighting, and a suspension set with a 37 mm Marzocchi inverted fork at the front and a hydraulic side shock absorber with preload adjustment at the rear. The Rockster 710 will be available for sale from the second quarter of 2026.

Shifter 125 EVO

This new naked proposal, to be marketed from next spring, is equipped with a 4-stroke, 4-valve, 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine, water-cooled, with a balance shaft that delivers 11.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm and 14.7 HP at 9,500 rpm. It features a 6-speed gearbox and a safety system with ABS and traction control (TCS).

Ampliar Macbor Shifter 125 EVO macbor press

The suspension section includes a 37 mm inverted hydraulic fork and a rear mono-shock adjustable in preload, while the braking system combines a 260 mm front disc with a dual-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a floating caliper. The Shifter also features a 5-inch TFT dashboard with mirroring connectivity, a front camera, and USB charging ports.

Montana XR3

The intermediate Adventure model from Macbor is equipped with a 4-stroke, 4-valve, 249.2 cc single-cylinder engine, DOHC, water-cooled, with Delphi electronic injection, delivering 21 Nm of maximum torque and 26 HP at 9,000 rpm. The cycle part includes tubeless alloy wheels (front 100/80-17, rear 120/80-17), a 37 mm adjustable inverted front suspension, and a multi-adjustable hydraulic rear mono-shock in compression, rebound, and preload.

Ampliar Macbor Montana XR3 macbor press

The braking system features a 265 mm front disc with a triple-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc, both with ABS. It is equipped with a 5-inch TFT dashboard with mirroring connectivity and Full LED lighting.

Eight Mile 125 EVO

This prototype reinterprets the classic essence of scramblers. It is powered by the new 124.2 cc DOHC single-cylinder engine, water-cooled, with Delphi EFI electronic injection, delivering 12.6 HP at 9,500 rpm and 9.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Ampliar Macbor Eight Mile 125 EVO macbor press

The cycle part is updated with a 38 mm inverted hydraulic fork, a mono-shock with link system adjustable in compression, and a braking system consisting of a 298 mm front disc with a floating triple-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single caliper. It features a colour LCD dashboard, along with Full LED lighting. Its weight is 146 kg, and the fuel tank holds 14.5 litres.

Eight Mile 300

This concept showcases the future vision of Macbor's mid-range. Its 249.2 cc DOHC single-cylinder engine, water-cooled, with Delphi EFI electronic injection, offers 26 HP at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 21 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It features ABS and traction control (TCS), Full LED lighting, a colour LCD screen, and a 41 mm KYB inverted front suspension, accompanied by a rear mono-shock with link system and compression adjustment. The set is completed with dual front Nissin 298 mm discs and a 240 mm rear disc, as well as tubeless spoked wheels with Pirelli tyres 110/80-R18 front and 150/70-R17 rear.

Macbor continues to make steady strides in its international expansion project. After establishing itself in the Spanish market since 2017 and consolidating its presence in Portugal since late 2020, the Spanish brand achieved a new key milestone in 2025: its entry into the demanding French market where - after just 6 months - it already has a network of over 40 dealerships.