Luis Piedrahita, Goyo Jiménez, Ana Morgade, Eva Hache and Hovik Keuchkerian to Participate in Umore, the First International Comedy Festival To be held from March 4 to 8, 2026, in San Sebastián and other towns in Gipuzkoa, with tickets already on sale

Humour is an increasingly essential part of our daily lives. Renowned comedians such as Luis Piedrahita, Eva Hache, J.J. Vaquero, Goyo Jiménez, Carolina Iglesias, and Victoria Martín (from 'Estirando el chicle'), Ana Morgade, Hovik Keuchkerian, Mikel Bermejo, and Galder Varas will gather in San Sebastián from March 4 to 8, 2026. This gathering is thanks to Umore, the first International Comedy Festival, which will showcase the most exciting comedic offerings in the city of San Sebastián and other towns in Gipuzkoa, aiming to make humour the focal point of cultural life during these days.

Umore is founded with the mission that humour should not just be mere entertainment but a source of well-being and connection, attracting new audiences and creating spaces for engagement with young people. "Humour is the thermometer of society, and laughing makes us freer," stated Goyo Jiménez at the festival's launch, which has been made possible through a partnership between DeComedia—co-founded by Jiménez, Luis Piedrahita, Galder Varas, and the production company Etiqueta Negra—and El Diario Vasco.

The three comedians are leading figures in contemporary humour, each with their unique style. Piedrahita, a master of everyday wit, has built a diverse career spanning television, radio, literature, and theatre, blending humour with sensitivity and a distinctive personal touch. Goyo Jiménez, a pioneer of stand-up comedy in Spain, has created iconic comedic universes and produced theatrical hits that have become public phenomena, alongside an extensive career in television, film, and radio. Galder Varas, one of the most powerful voices of the new generation, has made a strong impact in theatres and digital platforms, becoming a mass phenomenon and showcasing a unique talent both on and off stage.

For them, "laughter is more essential in these times than milk and bread, as half the population is lactose intolerant and the other half is celiac," and above all, "because humour in times of many problems makes everything more bearable," they assert.

Piedrahita, Jiménez, and Varas will headline the grand gala "Bonitos del norte" on March 8 at the Kursaal, but performances will be spread across various iconic venues in San Sebastián, Rentería, Tolosa, and Irun during these days.