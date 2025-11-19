Luis Medina and Clara Caruana are now husband and wife

Joaquina Dueñas Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:35 Comenta Share

After more than two years of courtship, Luis Medina and Clara Caruana have officially sealed their relationship by marrying in private, according to ¡Hola! magazine. A source consulted by the publication mentioned that both are "radiant, happy, and proud" in this new chapter of their lives. Beyond the confirmation of the news, nothing has been revealed about the wedding of Naty Abascal's more reserved son, who, in his discreet manner, has said 'I do' in secret, surrounded only by his closest family and friends. A celebration very different from that of his brother Rafael, who married Laura Vecino in 2010 in front of 700 guests.

Descended from aristocrats, like Medina, Caruana is the granddaughter of the Baron of San Petrillo, José Caruana Gómez de Barreda, and the Marchioness of Villamayor de Santiago, Ethelvina Velázquez Stuyck. After studying Nursing and Law, she completed a master's degree in Health Management and Administration. Currently, she is the assistant manager and project manager at the Cancer Center Clínica Universidad de Navarra, manager of the Urology Department, and an auditor for the Organisation of European Cancer Institutes.

Luis Medina's recent wife has been his unwavering support during the time Naty Abascal's son faced legal issues, investigated for alleged aggravated fraud, document forgery, and money laundering related to the sale of medical supplies to the Madrid City Council during the pandemic, charges from which he was acquitted by the Provincial Court of Madrid in March 2025.