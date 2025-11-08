Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Promotional poster for the event. TA

Luis Francisco Esplá and Juan Ortega to Engage in a Dialectical 'Mano a Mano' at Puerta Ferrisa

The event is scheduled for Thursday, 13th November, starting at 7:30 PM

Miguel de Clara

Saturday, 8 November 2025, 08:30

Comenta

Luis Francisco Esplá, a renowned bullfighter and painter, as highlighted in the promotional poster, and the bullfighter Juan Ortega will engage in a dialectical 'mano a mano' on Thursday, 13th November (7:30 PM) at the auditorium of the municipal building of Puerta Ferrisa (Jorge Juan Street, 21). The conversation between these bullfighting maestros will be moderated by journalist Salvador Ferrer under the theme 'Luis Francisco Esplá and Juan Ortega, a Dialogue Between Masters'.

Ferrer explains that "there are certain similarities between the two. While Esplá was born in Alicante and is considered a Madrid bullfighter, Ortega was born in Checa (Guadalajara) and has been embraced by Triana. Furthermore, while Esplá holds a degree in Fine Arts, Ortega is an engineer." For the event's moderator, "this dialogue, besides enriching the attendees with the reflections of both, fills the gap left when the season concludes." According to Ferrer, "the enthusiast is not only interested in what happens in the arena but also in the thoughts conveyed by the true protagonists of the spectacle."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla en varios municipios de Alicante: consulta la lista completa
  2. 2 El Low Festival se va de Benidorm y busca nueva ciudad en Alicante para celebrar su próxima edición
  3. 3 Sanidad convocará un concurso de méritos para agilizar la ocupación de 920 plazas de difícil cobertura
  4. 4 La gripe empieza su escalada: los contagios se cuadruplican en una semana en Alicante
  5. 5 Detenido en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche un fugitivo internacional que llevaba oculto de la Justicia desde 2018
  6. 6 Cazan a un ladrón que robó cuatro veces en una urbanización de Almoradí la misma madrugada
  7. 7 Alicante se convierte en puerto de moda con la llegada récord de 112 cruceros el próximo año
  8. 8 El cómic más salvaje sobre Cervantes y la Batalla de Lepanto nace entre Alicante y Valencia
  9. 9 Este es el cartel (sin IA) que anunciará la Cabalgata de Reyes Magos más antigua
  10. 10 El Hércules, obligado a volver a la buena senda ante el Europa

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Luis Francisco Esplá and Juan Ortega to Engage in a Dialectical 'Mano a Mano' at Puerta Ferrisa

Luis Francisco Esplá and Juan Ortega to Engage in a Dialectical &#039;Mano a Mano&#039; at Puerta Ferrisa