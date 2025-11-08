Luis Francisco Esplá and Juan Ortega to Engage in a Dialectical 'Mano a Mano' at Puerta Ferrisa

Miguel de Clara Saturday, 8 November 2025, 08:30 Comenta Share

Luis Francisco Esplá, a renowned bullfighter and painter, as highlighted in the promotional poster, and the bullfighter Juan Ortega will engage in a dialectical 'mano a mano' on Thursday, 13th November (7:30 PM) at the auditorium of the municipal building of Puerta Ferrisa (Jorge Juan Street, 21). The conversation between these bullfighting maestros will be moderated by journalist Salvador Ferrer under the theme 'Luis Francisco Esplá and Juan Ortega, a Dialogue Between Masters'.

Ferrer explains that "there are certain similarities between the two. While Esplá was born in Alicante and is considered a Madrid bullfighter, Ortega was born in Checa (Guadalajara) and has been embraced by Triana. Furthermore, while Esplá holds a degree in Fine Arts, Ortega is an engineer." For the event's moderator, "this dialogue, besides enriching the attendees with the reflections of both, fills the gap left when the season concludes." According to Ferrer, "the enthusiast is not only interested in what happens in the arena but also in the thoughts conveyed by the true protagonists of the spectacle."