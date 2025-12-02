Looking for a Car with a Spacious Boot? Here Are Six Models with Over 800 Litres

The boot capacity is a crucial factor for many families when purchasing a new car. If you need space because you have a large family, a pet, for weekly shopping, occasionally move bulky items, or frequently travel with lots of luggage, then exceeding 800 litres would be more than sufficient for all these tasks. Here are six examples.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9, a fully electric vehicle that can accommodate up to 7 seats, offers a cargo capacity of 908 litres when only 5 seats are in use, which reduces to 338 litres with all 7 seats occupied; however, its versatility is remarkable.

In a similar category is the Kia EV9, also electric, available in two versions with 6 and 7 seats, featuring three rows of seats. Its boot capacity is 333 litres (with 7 or 6 seats), 828 litres (with 5 or 4 seats), or a maximum capacity of 2,318 litres, including a 52-litre frunk.

The Mercedes Benz GLS is another option, capable of seating 7 passengers and available with 5 different powertrains, all featuring ECO labels and mild hybrid technology. The boot volume is 355 litres (7 seats), 890 litres (5 seats), and a maximum capacity of 2,400 litres.

Volkswagen offers a large SUV, the Tayron, available in 5 and 7-seat versions, with diesel engines and mild hybrid options. The boot volume is 345 litres (7 seats), 850 litres (5 seats), and a maximum capacity of 1,950 litres.

The EVO 7, the largest SUV from the Italian-Chinese brand, also offers 7 seats. With a petrol engine only, it has a boot capacity of 230 litres (7 seats), 1,050 litres (5 seats), and a maximum capacity of 1,900 litres.

The Audi Q7 is available with five and seven-seat configurations, with diesel and petrol engines, all featuring mild hybrid technology. The boot volume is 295 litres (7 seats), 780 litres (5 seats), and a maximum capacity of 1,908 litres.