Llorca Incorporates All Vox Demands in His Inauguration Speech The PP candidate elaborates on immigration and the European Green Deal in a speech where he calls for 'the Les Corts pact', which the left rejects as a continuation and aligned with Vox.

Burguera Valencia Thursday, 27 November 2025, 13:50

Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the PP candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat in Les Corts, delivered a speech on Thursday seeking votes for his inauguration. The popular leader spoke for an hour and a quarter, during which he did not mention Carlos Mazón, initially absent from the parliamentary session (he is expected to attend for Llorca's vote) where the current mayor of Finestrat adopted a conciliatory tone.

However, his words were not well received by the left, while Vox refrained from making gestures or comments, aware that Vox votes are crucial for the inauguration. The PP candidate, appealing to the 'Les Corts pact' to urge a global consensus among the Chamber's deputies, delivered a speech that began by advocating for 'continuity', calling for 'stability', and urging a phase 'without noise, chaos, and empty promises'.

Llorca apologised to the 229 victims of the dana, although he did not specify why. In any case, the candidate considered that 'there has been too much quarrelling and insult' over the past year, and he called on the central government to 'self-critique and engage more with the Consell'.

After 20 minutes into his speech, the popular leader began to elaborate on all the issues that Vox supporters have demanded in exchange for their vote. European Green Deal, nuclear energy, water infrastructures, and immigration. Llorca extensively covered these topics without any reaction from Vox supporters.

From there, Llorca called on the Government for real support, specifically in terms of financing and investments, as well as revisiting the proposals Mazón made in the last general policy debate last September.

Specifically, the candidate referred to deductions in the cost of musical materials. Similarly, Llorca guaranteed free tuition for university students who pass all their courses and the increase of deductions already initiated by the current Consell. Finally, he pointed out the future Government's intention, if it receives Vox's support since the left has no intention of supporting him, to implement a second simplification law.

Ultimately, Llorca advocated for continuity in the economic management of the current Executive, with Vox's support.