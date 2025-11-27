Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Alicante advierte: los conciertos en Multiespacio Rabasa podrían no celebrarse
PP councillors and deputies applaud Llorca after his speech in Les Corts. AFP

Llorca Incorporates All Vox Demands in His Inauguration Speech

The PP candidate elaborates on immigration and the European Green Deal in a speech where he calls for 'the Les Corts pact', which the left rejects as a continuation and aligned with Vox.

Burguera

Valencia

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 13:50

Comenta

Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the PP candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat in Les Corts, delivered a speech on Thursday seeking votes for his inauguration. The popular leader spoke for an hour and a quarter, during which he did not mention Carlos Mazón, initially absent from the parliamentary session (he is expected to attend for Llorca's vote) where the current mayor of Finestrat adopted a conciliatory tone.

However, his words were not well received by the left, while Vox refrained from making gestures or comments, aware that Vox votes are crucial for the inauguration. The PP candidate, appealing to the 'Les Corts pact' to urge a global consensus among the Chamber's deputies, delivered a speech that began by advocating for 'continuity', calling for 'stability', and urging a phase 'without noise, chaos, and empty promises'.

Llorca apologised to the 229 victims of the dana, although he did not specify why. In any case, the candidate considered that 'there has been too much quarrelling and insult' over the past year, and he called on the central government to 'self-critique and engage more with the Consell'.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

After 20 minutes into his speech, the popular leader began to elaborate on all the issues that Vox supporters have demanded in exchange for their vote. European Green Deal, nuclear energy, water infrastructures, and immigration. Llorca extensively covered these topics without any reaction from Vox supporters.

From there, Llorca called on the Government for real support, specifically in terms of financing and investments, as well as revisiting the proposals Mazón made in the last general policy debate last September.

Specifically, the candidate referred to deductions in the cost of musical materials. Similarly, Llorca guaranteed free tuition for university students who pass all their courses and the increase of deductions already initiated by the current Consell. Finally, he pointed out the future Government's intention, if it receives Vox's support since the left has no intention of supporting him, to implement a second simplification law.

Ultimately, Llorca advocated for continuity in the economic management of the current Executive, with Vox's support.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Arranca la contratación para construir 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en la ciudad de Alicante
  2. 2 Estos son los festivos locales en Alicante del calendario laboral 2026
  3. 3 Los Bib Gourmand que arrasan en Alicante: estos son los restaurantes Michelin a buen precio
  4. 4 Así es el exclusivo reservado de El Ventorro donde Mazón y Vilaplana comieron un menú de 165 euros
  5. 5 Alicante ya tiene nuevo vecino: Papá Noel aterriza y monta su casa más mágica
  6. 6 Persecución en el centro de Alicante: echa a correr tras asaltar a una mujer y deja por el camino un rastro de billetes
  7. 7 Sanidad recomienda el uso de mascarillas en centros de salud y hospitales ante el aumento de los contagios
  8. 8 Esta es la mejor tapa de las tabernas de Alicante
  9. 9 Estudiantes y docentes de la EASDA se manifiestan para pedir la reubicación del centro
  10. 10 La Aemet reactiva la alerta amarilla en el norte de Alicante: estos son los municipios afectados

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Llorca Incorporates All Vox Demands in His Inauguration Speech

Llorca Incorporates All Vox Demands in His Inauguration Speech