President Juanfran Pérez Llorca.
President Juanfran Pérez Llorca.

LIVE | Juanfran Pérez Llorca Announces the Composition of the New Consell

The president outlines changes in the Generalitat's organisational structure following his inauguration

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 11:55

Comenta

President Juanfran Pérez Llorca will announce the new composition of the Consell this Wednesday, starting at 12 PM, just 24 hours after his inauguration.

Thus, the organisational structure of the Generalitat will undergo various changes in its ministries and senior positions at different levels, with particular attention to the names of the portfolios and regional secretaries.

En actualización

This is a breaking news story, and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es

