Lionel Messi: "God gifted me a talent, He chose me"

Lionel Messi revealed his personal side at the America Business Forum (ABF) held in Miami. Before an audience filled with political, business, and sports leaders, the captain of the Argentine national team and Inter Miami MLS star spoke candidly about his faith, his career, and the meaning of the achievements that have marked his professional life.

The Argentine star moved the audience by attributing his talent to the spiritual realm. "God gifted me a talent, He chose me," he expressed, hinting at the deep connection between his faith and his sports career. With humility, he added that this gift would not suffice without daily work and effort: "There are many talented people, but to be a professional, you have to make a great sacrifice."

Messi, who has won every possible title both at club level and with his national team, insisted that his success is not just a product of talent, but of perseverance and gratitude. "I am grateful to God because He gave me the main thing," he assured, highlighting that discipline and dedication are the tools that allow one to honor a divine gift.

The World Cup, like his children

During his speech, the footballer also recalled one of the most significant moments of his career: Argentina's victory in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. "It was an immense feeling, difficult to explain. I compare it to the birth of my children," he commented with emotion. For Messi, lifting the World Cup meant achieving the greatest sporting dream, a feat he shared with an entire nation.

The player also reflected on his time at Barcelona, where he experienced the most glorious years of his career, and his stint at Paris Saint-Germain, which he described as a "complicated" period. In contrast, his move to Miami marked a new beginning. "It was a family decision. Since we arrived, everything has been spectacular, and the affection from the people from day one was impressive," he noted.

Messi has just renewed his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, a decision that reflects his commitment to the club's project and his personal well-being. "The renewal goes hand in hand with how well we are, with how happy my family is, and with the desire to continue helping the team's growth," he explained.

The keys to the city of Miami

More reflective than ever, the forward acknowledged that he is beginning to look beyond football. "Football has an expiration date. Today, I value moments with my family a lot, and I am interested in the business world. I want to keep learning, little by little I'm getting involved," he confessed.

During the forum, Miami's mayor, Francis Suárez, presented him with the key to the city in recognition of his career and impact on the community. Messi, for his part, expressed his enthusiasm for Miami being one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. "I have great expectations. I am sure it will be an extraordinary tournament and will help the growth of football in this country," he stated.

With the serenity of someone who has already reached the top, Lionel Messi left a message that transcends sport: talent can be a gift, but only faith, effort, and gratitude turn it into a legacy.