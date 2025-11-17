Lexus RZ: Redefining Luxury Electric Driving

Canal Motor Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:12 Comenta Share

The new Lexus RZ showcases the brand's commitment to maximizing the benefits of electric vehicle technology (BEV) in terms of power, efficiency, and delivering superior driving pleasure.

Changes introduced in the RZ include a thorough review of the electric platform and structure, with improvements in the battery, motor power, charging performance, and range.

The RZ is the first model to combine a Steer-by-Wire system with a newly designed Jet-type steering wheel. The result is a simple and intuitive operation, enhancing safety and visibility, with great responsiveness and precise control.

In this system, there is no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the wheels; instead, steering actions are transmitted via electrical signals, moving from the central point to the limit in just 200 degrees of rotation.

On the other hand, the new RZ F SPORT features the first virtual gear shift system, Lexus Interactive Manual Drive, capable of replicating the operation, sound, and feel of a manual transmission in a fully electric vehicle. This is achieved through a virtual eight-speed configuration and small shift paddles located behind the steering wheel.

Strategic measures have been adopted to enhance this quality, including increased structural rigidity and detailed suspension tuning (MacPherson at the front and double wishbone at the rear).

Lexus's intelligent DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system also evolves, automatically controlling power distribution between the front and rear electric axles based on driving conditions. When starting and accelerating, it distributes power between 60:40 and 0:100 to eliminate pitching.

Ampliar Technical Sheet: Engines: electric 224-408 HP Consumption: 14.4 kWh/100 km Dimensions length/width/height (in meters): 4.81/1.90/1.63 Boot: from 522 liters Price: from 47,000 euros

In curves, the distribution is optimized between 80:20 and 0:100 depending on speed and steering angle, providing exceptional feel and great precision. The VDIM (Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management), available in the e-Luxury AWD trim and standard on F SPORT, helps optimize the operation of driver assistance systems.

The electric system has undergone a complete overhaul, including a new 77 kWh lithium-ion battery with greater capacity and a new 22 kW onboard AC charger, doubling the charging power compared to the previous model. For the first time, the RZ features a new battery pre-conditioning system, crucial for reducing charging times in cold climates (from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes at -10°C, compared to 55 minutes without it).

The range experiences substantial increases, reaching up to 95 km more in the front-wheel-drive model (RZ 350e) on 18-inch wheels.

The RZ 550e F SPORT is the flagship of the range, offering 408 HP/300 kW and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, with a provisional range of 450 km.

Inside, the RZ maintains the Omotenashi philosophy (onboard hospitality) and features additional soundproofing measures, as well as innovations such as Ultrasuede door panels with laser-created embossed graphics. The new RZ range is part of Lexus's electric vehicle development program, which will include three new models by March 2026.