Lexus Looks to the Future Beyond Vehicles

Lexus' presence at the Tokyo Mobility Show 2025 marks a pivotal moment in its history. The luxury brand of the Toyota Group has unveiled Discover, its new brand roadmap, which extends far beyond the automobile to embrace a universe where mobility, design, and lifestyle converge under a single purpose: to discover without imitation.

This shift is accompanied by a profound reorganisation within the Toyota Group, granting Century the role of ultra-luxury brand and freeing Lexus to explore a broader territory where innovation and creative independence take centre stage.

Simon Humphries, head of Design for Toyota and Lexus, articulated this during his speech at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo: "With Century in the ultra-luxury space, Lexus now has the freedom to reinforce its promise in the general luxury domain: to think independently, be adventurous and innovative, and to question the very definition of luxury."

The star of the Lexus stand at the Tokyo show is the LS Concept, a radical reinterpretation of the brand's flagship. Its name no longer signifies Luxury Sedan, but Luxury Space. And it's not just a semantic change: the LS Concept breaks away from the traditional sedan silhouette to become a six-wheeled chauffeur-driven vehicle, conceived as a personal sanctuary on wheels.

Luxury Transforms into Space

The unusual format allows for an open cabin, wide doors, and an interior layout focused on privacy, serenity, and freedom of movement. Lexus defines it as a space for disconnection and well-being, more akin to a sanctuary than a traditional car.

"It's not just a car; it's a vehicle that invites you to discover your own space," Humphries explained. "It gives you permission to break the rules of automotive luxury and choose what works best for you."

From the LS Concept, Lexus has introduced a new family of prototypes, each inspired by a different way of understanding luxury and mobility.

On one hand, there's the LS Coupe Concept, which combines the comfort of a grand tourer with the thrill of a high-performance sports car.

On the other, the LS Micro Concept is an individual autonomous vehicle for urban environments, conceived as a personal mobility capsule and space for disconnection.

Closer to immediate reality is the Lexus Sport Concept, which was previewed at Pebble Beach, representing the future of Lexus sports cars with a progressive design and an immersive cabin that appeals to the senses.

With this range of prototypes, Lexus abandons the idea of a single flagship to adopt a multi-pronged spearhead strategy, where each vehicle responds to a distinct lifestyle.

Lexus' new direction transcends automotive. In Tokyo, the brand explores how to expand its customers' freedom in all environments, with projects spanning the sea, air, and architecture.

In Tokyo, Lexus also unveiled a catamaran with sustainable propulsion and autonomous navigation assisted by AI.

They also showcased the Joby aircraft, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developed alongside Joby Aviation and Toyota Motor Corporation.

The Japanese brand incorporates architecture into the mobility concept with the Lexus Home. A self-sufficient housing concept that uses the electric vehicle as a home battery, integrating mobility and sustainability.

Finally, they also offer the Lexus Hub, a social meeting space that connects transport, leisure, and gastronomy, projecting a vision of fluid mobility between land, sea, and air.

A New Paradigm of Luxury

Since its founding in 1989, Lexus has skillfully combined technology, craftsmanship, and refined driving experiences. Today, with the Discover plan, the brand takes a step further: transforming luxury into freedom, offering its customers the tools to design their own way of life.

Luxury, according to Lexus, is no longer measured in materials or power, but in space, time, and personal choice. Or as Humphries concluded: "Our customers are their own brand. We want to help them discover limitless horizons... but always feeling at home."