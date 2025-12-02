Lexus Enhances its LBX for 2026

N. S. Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 10:07 Comenta Share

The new LBX 2026 range arrives once again to break with convention and exceed expectations for a luxury compact crossover in the B-segment. Following the success and excellent reception of the model since its launch in 2023, the brand aims to win over more customers with its LBX. To achieve this, the new 2026 range debuts with significant style changes and key improvements designed to enhance the user experience and sensations of the model.

With the arrival of the new 2026 LBX range, the brand is committed to a straightforward and manageable commercial offering, articulated in clearly differentiated styles that incorporate specific equipment. The range includes up to seven different styles, naturally organising the various levels of the range, with options ranging from the OMOTENASHI style, designed for the most discerning, to an URBAN style, conceived for those seeking functionality and city mobility.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the new range is a revamped ELEGANT style, with significant equipment optimisation, aiming to remain the benchmark style within the LBX range.

In fact, it presents a new equipment proposal, focusing on essential elements under a refined style, featuring 18-inch High Gloss design wheels, parking sensors, Tahara synthetic leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch Lexus Digital Cockpit instrument panel, monotone bodywork, Smart Entry, Driver Monitor facial recognition system, inductive smartphone charger, and the comprehensive Lexus System Connect multimedia system with 9.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto.

Like the rest of the range's styles, the new LBX ELEGANT is available with three upholstery colours, in Black, Dark Coffee, and Light Beige, and up to nine exterior colour options with monotone finish, allowing you to find the perfect car.

Within this new range, Lexus introduces the special VIBRANT EDITION, offering a modern and urban distinctive image for the Lexus LBX 2026. In this sense, the VIBRANT EDITION adds a sportier focus, incorporating 18-inch Black Matte design wheels, matte black decorative elements on the front and rear bumpers, Dark Chrome window trims, and specific VIBRANT EDITION decoration on the C-pillar moulding. The ensemble is completed with the distinctive moulding that connects the front headlights in matte black.

The model can be chosen in three exterior colour options available in a two-tone finish, with the roof finished in glossy black in combination with Hollywood Red, Santorini White, or Detroit Black, under the designation LBX VIBRANT EDITION BLACK.

Inside the cabin, the "vibrant" character of this urban SUV is evident in its semi-aniline leather upholstery in Black, and its striking contrast with the side bolsters, shoulder sections, central console, and door panels upholstered in Garnet Red.

Additionally, the LBX VIBRANT EDITION is equipped with the latest in Lexus hybrid technology, incorporating the ultra-efficient 1.5L 136 HP hybrid engine. As the smallest Lexus ever made and with its purely urban character, it is the perfect vehicle to venture into the city and navigate everyday traffic with ease.