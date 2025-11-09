Lewandowski puts pressure on Real Madrid The Polish striker scored a hat-trick in Balaídos and was the main protagonist of Barça's victory against Celta, bringing them within three points of the leader.

Daniel Panero Sunday, 9 November 2025, 23:20

Barça capitalised on Real Madrid's slip-up in Vallecas, securing three crucial points in Balaídos to head into the international break with positive vibes. Under Hansi Flick's guidance, the team triumphed in a match defined by a chaotic first half and a more controlled second half by the Blaugrana. Lewandowski was the standout performer with a hat-trick, while Lamine Yamal, though subdued, added another goal to continue his physical recovery and bring a smile back to a Barça side gradually regaining its strength.

Despite the victory, the match felt like déjà vu. Barça had conceded goals in nine consecutive matches, and Flick replaced the injured Marc Casadó with Dani Olmo. The Catalans controlled the early stages and scored a penalty through Lewandowski for handball, but familiar mistakes crept in. Carreira equalised with yet another goal exploiting the centre-backs' weaknesses, leading to an end-to-end game that could have gone either way.

Celta Radu, Manu Fernández (Román, min. 78), Starfelt, Marcos Alonso, Carreira, Hugo Sotelo (El-Abdellaoui, min. 78), Ilaix Moriba, Mingueza (Javier Rodríguez, min. 46), Pablo Durán, Borja Iglesias (Iago Aspas, min. 70) y Ferran Jutglá (Bryan Zaragoza, min. 58). 2 - 4 Barcelona Szczesny, Eric García, Cubarsí, Araujo, Balde (Gerard Martín, min. 86), Frenkie de Jong, Fermín, Dani Olmo (Christensen, min. 86), Lamine Yamal (Marc Bernal, min. 90+7)), Rashford (Ferran Torres, min. 88) y Lewandowski. Goals 0-1: min. 10, Lewandowski, penalty. 1-1: min. 12, Carreira. 1-2: min. 37, Lewandowski. 2-2: min. 43, Borja Iglesias. 2-3: min. 45+4, Lamine Yamal. 2-4: min. 74, Lewandowski.

Referee Javier Alberola (Castilian-Manchego Committee). Sent off Frenkie de Jong (min. 90) and booked Cubarsí, Rashford, Lewandowski, and Román.

Incidents Matchday 12 of La Liga, played at Balaídos Stadium in front of 21,887 spectators.

Despite this, Barça had their moments. They improved with De Jong excelling in the build-up, finding Olmo and Fermín between the lines, and crucially, regaining possession quickly after losing it, which helped them dominate Celta. Rashford hit the post, and Lewandowski was denied by a superb save from Radu, but the goal seemed inevitable when both combined, and the Polish striker scored in the box. It was a prelude to another lapse from Flick's side, allowing Borja Iglesias to equalise with a sensational strike, only for Lamine Yamal to restore the lead with a rebound in the area. Five goals in 45 minutes left the impression that Barça was still prone to repeating past mistakes.

After the restart, Barça finally managed to slow the game's pace. Flick's men took fewer risks in passing, wore down their opponents, and began to dominate possession, which was bound to pay off eventually. Dani Olmo stood out in a deeper role, and the Rashford-Lewandowski partnership reappeared after a corner taken by the Englishman and finished by the Pole to complete his hat-trick. It was the perfect ending for a Barça side that once again showed defensive frailties but heads into the break closing the gap on Madrid and regaining key players like Lewandowski, who has not forgotten his craft.