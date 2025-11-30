Letizia Finds a New Fashion Favourite Varela, once the Queen's go-to designer, makes way for a diverse range of brands, with The 2nd Skin Co taking a prominent spot.

A glimpse into Queen Letizia's wardrobe reveals her fondness for the exquisite designs of Antonio Burillo and Juan Carlos Fernández, the creative minds behind The 2nd Skin Co. The brand gained popularity after Eugenia Silva wore one of their stunning pieces to a wedding, and its fame soared internationally when Jennifer Lopez discovered it, securing a place among Los Angeles stylists.

Eugenia Silva and Jennifer Lopez served as excellent showcases for the brand, which now boasts Queen Letizia as a global ambassador. The Queen first wore the brand at a significant event in her calendar, the concert preceding the 2019 Princess of Asturias Awards. She chose a dusty pink feathered top with a black bow at the waist and straight black trousers. Initially, it seemed like just another brand in her wardrobe, after moving away from her loyalty to Felipe Varela, but she was reserving a special place for it.

On 19 September 2023, at the opening of the 2023/2024 season at Madrid's Teatro Real, she revived the brand. She wore an elegant black midi taffeta dress with two bows on the front sides of the skirt, embodying the romantic air characteristic of the brand, which shares the timeless elegance of masters like Christian Dior and Cristóbal Balenciaga, with a strong influence from the 1950s aesthetic.

It is increasingly evident that she has a penchant for the exquisite designs of Antonio Burillo and Juan Carlos Fernández.

Seven months later, in April 2024, she dazzled at a state banquet in Amsterdam with a cobalt blue long gala dress made of mikado, featuring Japanese sleeves and bows at the cuffs. The image went global, as the Queen had to sit during the reception line due to discomfort from her Morton’s neuroma. She was so fond of the dress, originally a bridal gown with a colour change, that she wore it again three weeks ago at a gala dinner at Madrid's Royal Palace during the state visit of the Sultan of Oman.

Shortly before, during the first official trip of the King and Queen to Egypt last September, Queen Letizia impressed with one of the brand's bridal models. It was a white midi dress made of cotton lace with floral motifs over a natural silk organza base, cinched with a thick belt. The outfit drew all eyes and garnered praise. She also took Juan Carlos and Antonio's designs on her official trip to Italy in December 2024, where she paired a white cotton poplin blouse with batwing sleeves with an original voluminous stone-toned princess skirt with hand-crafted pleats adorned with crystals. These pieces were complemented by a white coat from Ángel Schlesser, a brand where Juan Carlos and Antonio once worked.

This week, to welcome the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the First Lady, Elke Büdenbender, at the Palace, the Queen donned a flattering burgundy dress with an asymmetric hem, French sleeves, and a round neckline, first worn earlier this year when King Felipe VI was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Alcalá de Henares in Madrid.

A review that clearly shows The 2nd Skin Co is not just another brand for Queen Letizia, as its designs effortlessly exude royalty, making it a reliable choice for the most significant events, where she likes to showcase the finest from her jewellery box and wardrobe.