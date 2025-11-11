New Leonart Pulse 125: Redesigned, More Power and Technology for the Spanish Sports Naked Bike

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

From its headquarters in Barcelona, Leonart Motors maintains a strong presence in the 125cc segment by designing and assembling motorcycles with a distinct identity. For 2026, the Spanish brand introduces an update to its Pulse 125, its sports naked bike aimed at urban users with an A1 license seeking an agile vehicle with sporty features for their daily commutes.

A motorcycle that stands out for its sharp and muscular lines and LED lighting, equipped with a new single-cylinder engine with dual overhead camshafts and 4 valves ZY125RR, liquid-cooled, delivering a maximum power of 15 HP at 9,500 rpm and a torque of 11 Nm at 7,500 rpm, with a 6-speed gearbox. It features an EFI system and electronic injection, offering a consumption of 2.5 litres per 100 km. It provides a top speed of around 90 km/h and a weight of 150 kg in running order. Its fuel tank holds 17 litres. The seat height is 815 mm.

Regarding equipment, the Pulse incorporates a complete digital dashboard, as well as a CBS braking system with dual disc brakes. It offers tyre sizes of 110/70-17 on the front wheel and 140/70-17 on the rear.

The bike is available in two style options. On one hand, the Neon Edition, with fluorescent yellow details and rims; on the other hand, the Red Edition, with deep red finishes. Both versions feature aluminium rims, a sports exhaust, and revised ergonomics to balance comfort, control, and attitude.

The new Leonart Pulse 125 2026 is available at a price of €2,790.

According to Marc Llorens, the brand's design manager, "the Pulse 125 2026 demonstrates that a 125cc bike can also be exciting and have its own character. We have worked to ensure that whoever rides it feels they have a true sports bike in their hands."