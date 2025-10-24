Leclerc Arrives in Mexico as a Key Player in the Championship After a year of uncertainty at Ferrari, the Monegasque driver aims to leverage his position as a contender to advance and further complicate the situation at the top.

David Sánchez de Castro Friday, 24 October 2025, 23:00

At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a colossal structure of concrete and altitude that annually tests the engines and lungs of drivers and mechanics, Friday's session, though not decisive, hinted at the tensions and pulses of a World Championship tightening just when it seemed least likely. Amidst young debutants and veterans refusing to concede, Charles Leclerc emerged: fast, steady, and with the composed elegance of someone who knows that, while not fighting for the title, he can still influence it.

The Monegasque was the fastest in the first free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix, clocking a time of 1:18.380, just a tenth better than young Kimi Antonelli, who continues to prove that his leap to the elite is not a matter of if, but when. Behind them, Nico Hülkenberg and Oscar Piastri completed the leading quartet, with the Australian seizing the opportunity to accumulate mileage in a weekend that could mark a turning point in the championship battle.

The start of this weekend was atypical, even for a circuit that is accustomed to being so. Nine debutants took to the cars, as dictated by regulations pushing teams to give their prospects valuable track time. Red Bull, Mercedes, Alpine, and Williams relinquished their seats for an hour of valuable, albeit disruptive, learning for those contending for the World Championship. McLaren, for instance, had to watch the session from the pit wall: Lando Norris and Verstappen did not complete a single lap, forced to observe as the rookies explored the limits of the track.

Among them, Arvid Lindblad shone, an occasional substitute for Verstappen, finishing sixth and just six-tenths off the best time. His performance was solid enough to reinforce the feeling that Red Bull is not only focused on the present but has a vibrant future. The Briton made the most of the updates the Austrians brought to Mexico—new floor and cooling package—confirming that the Milton Keynes team has not given up on pushing forward, even though their champion has everything to gain.

And it is Max Verstappen who arrives at this event with his sights set on a comeback that seemed impossible two months ago. At the end of August, with more than 100 points behind Oscar Piastri, few believed the Dutchman could re-enter the fight. But autumn has brought an unexpected script change. Three victories in the last five Grands Prix and a noticeable drop in performance—or at least effectiveness—of McLaren have returned the four-time champion to the center stage.

The Dutchman, who recently claimed it would be madness to bet on his fifth consecutive title, now has the leader just 40 points away, a gap that could shrink to less than a race if this weekend goes perfectly for him. The ever-enthusiastic Mexican fans will thus see a Verstappen arriving with undiminished hunger and the real possibility of positioning himself just one victory away from the top.

But McLaren is not out of the race. What was once an almost insulting dominance has turned into a papaya civil war: Piastri approaches the Grand Prix with a 14-point lead over Norris, a margin so narrow that any mistake could tip the balance. Both can no longer hide behind team strategies or internal agreements. In Mexico, with 141 points still up for grabs, every overtaking manoeuvre will count.

And this is where Leclerc appears, the unwelcome guest, the unexpected judge. Ferrari, with no real title aspirations, has room to take risks, and the Monegasque knows it. His fastest lap at the Hermanos Rodríguez not only puts him at the forefront on Friday but also makes him a potential disruptor. If he gets between the McLarens or manages to unsettle Verstappen in qualifying or the race, he could completely alter the board.

Leclerc has shown before that he doesn't need to fight for the championship to influence it. He did so in 2022, when his manoeuvres affected the battle between Verstappen and the Mercedes, and he could do so again this Sunday in a scenario where every point weighs heavily.

Mexico promises high emotions. The extreme altitude, tyres that degrade without warning, the heat of the crowd, and a title fight compressed to the maximum create a cocktail that no one can savour calmly. Leclerc arrives without pressure but with a decisive role. In a championship where every mistake is costly, the Ferrari driver could be the one to tip the balance between the three contenders: the serene leader (Piastri), the rebellious teammate (Norris), and the champion who refuses to die (Verstappen). At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Leclerc races to write, unwittingly, the next chapter of a season that refuses to lose its pulse.