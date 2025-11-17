Leapmotor C10: Premium Character and Extended Range

Canal Motor Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:12 Comenta Share

Leapmotor's C10 REEV faces the challenge of covering long distances without refueling or recharging, testing its extended range system with a WLTP range of 974 km.

This figure, sufficient to cover a significant portion of summer trips, results from the combination of an electric system with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 50-litre tank.

The electric propulsion always drives the vehicle, optimizing the 145 km range of its battery through regenerative braking. When the battery depletes, the combustion engine activates solely to recharge it, eliminating the need to plug in the vehicle.

Thanks to this technological combination, the Leapmotor C10 REEV boasts a combined consumption of 0.4 l/100 km. Its low emissions of 10 g/km CO2 qualify it for the benefits of the DGT's Zero label. The 320 Nm torque ensures smooth acceleration and stability, even at high speeds. This version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The electric model (BEV) with 218 hp achieves a range of 420 km.

Inside, attention to detail and sustainability have been prioritized, combining elegance, functionality, and comfort. The C10 offers practical solutions, such as a 400-litre boot, complemented by the hollow box of the front armrest and a central double cup holder with internal spring-loaded side supports.

This premium electrified SUV integrates global applications like Spotify and TikTok into its infotainment system. This innovation allows users to access their playlists and viral TikTok content directly from the vehicle's touchscreen.

The Smart Cockpit driving position is considered Leapmotor's great technological jewel. It offers an advanced and immersive driving experience, with all controls and interfaces designed for easy and intuitive use.

Ampliar Technical Sheet: Engines: 218 hp electric and 215 hp extended range Consumption: 0.4 l/100 km (REEV) and 17.7 kWh/100 km (EV) Dimensions length/width/height (in meters): 4.73/1.90/1.68 Boot: 435 litres Price: from 26,800 euros

At the center of the dashboard stands a 14.6-inch High Definition touchscreen (2,560 x 1440 pixels), with a fully touch interface inspired by smartphones. It is the control point for a wide range of systems, from multimedia and navigation to heating or air conditioning. Its laminated structure reduces reflections and offers optimal visibility in any circumstance.

This screen is also the gateway to the Leapmotor C10's audio system. Equipped with amplifiers developed by the brand itself, it creates a 7.1 surround sound thanks to its 12 speakers with 840 W output. Its equalizer allows choosing between different audio modes: Enjoy, Surround, Theater, and Dynamic.

Additionally, the Leapmotor C10 is equipped with innovative multimode ambient lighting that enhances the interior atmosphere, and comfort is ensured with an electric sunshade, maintaining a cool and pleasant environment during the summer months. The Leapmotor C10 thus positions itself as a benchmark in the segment of smart electric vehicles.