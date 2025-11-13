Leading Security Company Opens New Tech Centre in Alicante Verisure aims to employ 200 people in the city, many of whom will be engineers

Verisure, a leading security services company with professional monitoring in Europe and Latin America, which includes Securitas Direct, has announced the opening of an additional tech hub in Alicante. This new centre will complement its existing tech hubs in Geneva (Switzerland), Malmö (Sweden), and Madrid.

The new centre will host a variety of IT roles and play a significant role in supporting Verisure's global tech organisation, complementing the existing teams of over 1,700 technologists worldwide.

The new facilities will initially be located in a temporary office at the University of Alicante before moving to a permanent site in 2026. The company plans to have a small team operational by the end of 2025, with the goal of gradually expanding to 200 high-profile employees, mostly engineers, in the city.

The opening of this centre reflects the company's commitment to continue investing in technology and innovation as a key differentiation strategy. According to the same sources, it will further enhance the Group's global technological capabilities and help attract top talent to support the company's technological activities and continuous growth.

The Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, explained that "the new Verisure innovation centre in Alicante is based on the availability of talent emerging from our universities and the ability to attract profiles from other countries due to excellent living conditions, enviable air connections, and the coexistence of many nationalities."

Barcala further explained that "from the City Council, we have been accompanying the company at all times in the search for locations. The final decision to install in the Alicante Science Park was preceded by successive meetings involving the general management of the University's and Science Park's governing bodies to reconcile the company's needs with the suitability of space usage."

"The location of Verisure's innovation centre strengthens Alicante's tech ecosystem and is a boost to the municipal strategy Alicante Futura in its aspect of attracting NNTT companies, reaffirming Alicante's status as one of Europe's innovation capitals," the mayor finally highlighted.

Cristina Rivas, Verisure's Chief Technology Officer, commented that "this investment supports Verisure's long-term strategy to strengthen our technological capabilities and reaffirms our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the professional security sector. We look forward to integrating into Alicante's thriving tech community, with its prestigious universities and excellent transport connections."