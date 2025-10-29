Leading Motorcycle Brands and Stunt Shows Gather in Milan

N. S. Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

The International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition, EICMA, will hold its 82nd edition at the Fiera Milano Rho venue, once again establishing itself as the most significant event in the global motorcycling calendar. November 4th and 5th are reserved for press and professionals, while the general public can attend from the 6th to the 9th. All upcoming models and some prototypes that will captivate attendees will be showcased. Every brand in the sector will be present in an exhibition area that spans several halls, which you simply cannot miss.

In fact, more than 730 exhibitors have confirmed their participation, representing nearly 2,000 brands from over 50 countries. Italy accounts for 30% of the exhibitors, reinforcing its role as the European hub of the industry. Last year, over 600,000 visitors attended the exhibition halls, a record expected to be surpassed this year. Extensive international media coverage with over 8,000 accredited journalists and broadcasts in more than 100 countries.

EICMA 2025 is not just an exhibition of models and technology; it is a vibrant experience, a place where visitors can feel the motorcycle spirit in every hall. This year, the event focuses on greater interactivity, excitement, and closeness with the brands, blending sport, culture, entertainment, and technology.

An outdoor area will host motocross, freestyle, flat track, stunt, and trial exhibitions, featuring professional riders, world champions, and young talents. The days will include live competitions, music, animated speakers, and a festival atmosphere that turns the experience into a true show.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to ride and test motorcycles and scooters of all categories—from urban electric to adventure trail—on closed circuits designed to offer a safe and realistic experience. Brands like Honda, BMW, KTM, Yamaha, Ducati, Zero Motorcycles, and many more will participate in these open trials, where certified instructors will guide each experience.

There will also be a space dedicated to the future of mobility, featuring startups, connectivity solutions, artificial intelligence applied to driving, smart accessories, and new sustainable propulsion systems. Visitors can test electric motorcycles, e-bikes, and hybrid scooters, and meet the creators and designers behind the most innovative projects.

Meetings with designers, engineers, and competitive riders, product presentations, and discussions on safety, design, and technology will also be part of the event. Workshops on customization and maintenance, and sessions with motorcycle influencers and content creators will be available.

Finally, with a family-friendly approach, the event will include themed children's areas, driving simulators, circuits for kids, and interactive experiences where young ones can start riding in a fun and safe way. Additionally, there will be food trucks, chill-out areas, live music, and official merchandise, making it an ideal day out for everyone.