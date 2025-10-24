Laundry Self-Service in Alicante Burgled in the Dead of Night Thieves Ripped Out the Change Dispenser and Abandoned It on a Nearby Street After Seizing the Loot

Change dispenser on one of the streets near the laundromat/Forensic Police at the scene.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 24 October 2025, 16:20 Comenta Share

National Police are investigating a night-time burglary at a self-service laundromat in the Alicante neighbourhood of Altozano. The thieves ripped out the change dispenser inside the premises, and after breaking it open and seizing the loot, abandoned it on a nearby street, according to TodoAlicante.

The incident occurred during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday this week. Residents in the area reported hearing "several noises" in the "early hours of the morning." By early morning, several people had gathered near the forced entry location on Olof Palme Street, where the National Police later arrived.

Ampliar National Forensic Police vehicle on the street of the laundromat. T. A.

The establishment, which is open 24 hours and equipped with surveillance cameras, showed clear signs of violence. In fact, some of the washing machines have been sealed off and cannot be used at the moment.

Apparently, the perpetrator or perpetrators forcefully removed the change dispenser from this self-service laundromat, fleeing the scene and leaving the metal box, which showed significant damage from the robbery, next to a tree on a nearby street.

Forensic Police arrived at the scene during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Officers examined the scene, which remained closed to the public while they took photographs and collected evidence to assess the crime scene and further the investigation to identify those responsible.

So far, the extent of what was stolen by the criminals and the valuation of the damage caused have not been disclosed.