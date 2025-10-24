Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Ryanair anuncia otra nueva ruta a Alemania desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
Change dispenser on one of the streets near the laundromat/Forensic Police at the scene. T. A.

Laundry Self-Service in Alicante Burgled in the Dead of Night

Thieves Ripped Out the Change Dispenser and Abandoned It on a Nearby Street After Seizing the Loot

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 24 October 2025, 16:20

Comenta

National Police are investigating a night-time burglary at a self-service laundromat in the Alicante neighbourhood of Altozano. The thieves ripped out the change dispenser inside the premises, and after breaking it open and seizing the loot, abandoned it on a nearby street, according to TodoAlicante.

The incident occurred during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday this week. Residents in the area reported hearing "several noises" in the "early hours of the morning." By early morning, several people had gathered near the forced entry location on Olof Palme Street, where the National Police later arrived.

National Forensic Police vehicle on the street of the laundromat. T. A.

The establishment, which is open 24 hours and equipped with surveillance cameras, showed clear signs of violence. In fact, some of the washing machines have been sealed off and cannot be used at the moment.

Apparently, the perpetrator or perpetrators forcefully removed the change dispenser from this self-service laundromat, fleeing the scene and leaving the metal box, which showed significant damage from the robbery, next to a tree on a nearby street.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Forensic Police arrived at the scene during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Officers examined the scene, which remained closed to the public while they took photographs and collected evidence to assess the crime scene and further the investigation to identify those responsible.

So far, the extent of what was stolen by the criminals and the valuation of the damage caused have not been disclosed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 Así será el edificio Maisonnave 22, la nueva catedral del comercio urbano de Alicante
  3. 3 Alicante no encuentra policías para cubrir la maratón del 30 de noviembre
  4. 4 La ruta de las fiestas de Halloween en Alicante
  5. 5 Ortiz le ofrece a Soldevila seguir en el Hércules hasta 2029
  6. 6 Alerta por salmonela en una cúrcuma en polvo distribuida en Alicante
  7. 7 Alicante no tendrá bono comercio este año
  8. 8 «Alicante era impresionante» o la añoranza del alma comercial del centro
  9. 9 La Escuela de Arte de Alicante ya tiene fecha de reapertura tras exterminar la plaga de pulgas
  10. 10 Exhuman los restos del médico Pedro Herrero, que reposarán en la Concatedral de San Nicolás de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Laundry Self-Service in Alicante Burgled in the Dead of Night

Laundry Self-Service in Alicante Burgled in the Dead of Night