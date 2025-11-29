Large Family and Two More, All Aboard

Manu Cortés Saturday, 29 November 2025, 08:40 Comenta Share

The new EBRO s900 PHEV 4x4 is the fourth model from the brand in Spain, following the s400, s700, and s800 models. Measuring 4.81 metres in length, 1.92 metres in width, and 1.74 metres in height, the new EBRO s900 presents an imposing presence. Its 2.80-metre wheelbase ensures a spacious cabin, capable of accommodating up to 7 passengers in a 2+3+2 configuration. EBRO's flagship is launched with a special promotional campaign, pricing it at 38,990 euros, along with exclusive financing conditions. The new s900 PHEV 4x4 comes with an official warranty of 7 years or 150,000 kilometres, plus an extended coverage of 8 years or 160,000 kilometres for the electric propulsion system.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the EBRO s900, featuring 3 electric motors and a 1.5-litre TGDI petrol engine of the latest generation, delivers a combined power output of 425 horsepower. Its 34.46 kWh battery capacity allows for up to 140 kilometres of purely electric driving and exceeds 1,000 km of total range. All this with an average consumption of just 1.68 litres/100 km (up to 6.88 litres with the battery depleted, using only the petrol engine) and very low emissions, earning it the DGT's ZERO emissions label. This hybrid technology is geared towards predominantly electric use, automatically adapting to each situation. Its intelligent management system selects the most efficient operating mode - pure electric, series hybrid, parallel hybrid, or pure combustion - based on driving conditions. Additionally, the EBRO s900 PHEV 4x4 offers up to seven driving modes, allowing the vehicle's behaviour to be adjusted to all types of terrains and driving styles.

The s900 PHEV 4x4 supports fast charging in direct current up to 71 kW, a benchmark figure in its category. Thanks to this, the battery can go from 30% to 80% of its capacity in just 25 minutes. In alternating current, the model allows a charging power of 6.6 kW, completing a full charge in approximately 5 hours and 20 minutes. Like the rest of the brand's plug-in hybrids, the new s900 incorporates the V2L bidirectional charging function, which allows external devices such as tools, appliances, or camping equipment to be powered directly from the vehicle. The battery features a triple-layer shield offering collision protection, fire prevention, and waterproof sealing, ensuring maximum safety and durability even in extreme conditions.

The s900 PHEV 4x4 incorporates a next-generation digital system that elevates the driving experience to a new level, integrating high-resolution HD screens for digital instrumentation and the multimedia system, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, ensuring fast, smooth, and precise handling. Among its main innovations are the advanced Head-Up Display, intelligent voice recognition system, and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, which allows managing all vehicle functions: information and entertainment, navigation, connectivity, driving assistants, climate control, ambient lighting, and the 540° HD vision camera. It also includes front and rear parking sensors, rain sensor, and automatic Full LED headlights.

EBRO's plug-in hybrid PHEV models feature the "Auto" app, an advanced connectivity tool that extends the onboard experience beyond the vehicle. Conceived as a digital extension of the car, it allows controlling the air conditioning, scheduling electric charging intelligently, or locating the vehicle in real-time, among other functions. In terms of safety, a provision of 26 advanced driver assistance systems and 10 airbags is offered. As a novelty, it includes intelligent parking functions, among them the reverse route assistant, capable of memorising the last metres of the journey and reproducing them automatically in reverse, as well as the fully automatic parking assistant, which allows parking without driver intervention.

In terms of architecture, EBRO's new flagship debuts the T2X modular platform from the Chinese group Chery, developed to accommodate combustion, hybrid, and extended-range electric propulsion systems. Priority has been given to both interior space and dynamic behaviour, incorporating a sophisticated H-type multi-link rear suspension, made of aluminium, providing greater strength, control, stability, and ride comfort. Additionally, the T2X platform offers high levels of structural rigidity, thanks to the use of 85% high and ultra-high-strength steels, ensuring greater safety, precision, and durability in all driving conditions.

Technical Sheet EBRO s900 PHEV Fuel Petrol + electric

Engine Plug-in hybrid

Power 425 horsepower

Speed 180 km/h

0 to 100 5.4 seconds

Traction 4x4

Electric range 140 km

Total range 1,000 km

DGT Label ZERO

Length 4.81 m

Width 1.92 m

Height 1.74 m

Seats Seven

Price 38,990 euros