Laporta: "Barça does not want controversies with the national team, but wants Lamine available" The Barça president avoids confrontations as "it benefits no one" and insists the club acted "with total transparency"

Javier Varela Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 12:40 Comenta Share

Joan Laporta is keen to avoid any controversy between Barcelona and the national team over the 'Lamine Yamal case'. "It benefits no one," stated the Barcelona president, who emphasized that the club acted "with total transparency" by "notifying as soon as we knew. When the doctor treating him informed us he needed ten days of rest, we communicated this to the national team," he assured in statements to Catalunya Radio. Laporta denied any attempt to withhold information from the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) because "we respect all parties involved." The Barça president reiterated that "we try to heal our players at a pace that suits us, but always within appropriate medical parameters," insisting that Lamine's rest "does not harm the national team's qualification, which is well on track."

Joan Laporta's comments came hours after the national coach, Luis de la Fuente, spoke about Lamine Yamal's absence for the matches against Georgia and Turkey. "We should have been informed about the treatment beforehand, not afterwards," he said, supporting the FEF's statement, which was aware of the player's pubic radiofrequency treatment on Monday at 13:47 but did not receive the medical report, recommending 7 to 10 days of rest, until 22:40 that night. Speaking to Cope, De la Fuente insisted it is "the club's matter" as "he is their player," but reminded that communication is crucial. Given the situation, and with the medical report in hand, the decision was unanimous: "We will not take those risks, and as I have always pointed out, here we prioritize the player's health," concluded De la Fuente.

Laporta also took the opportunity to praise Lamine Yamal's behavior, describing him as "a genius" who combines early talent with a surprising sense of responsibility. "He is enjoying life at 18 and is very mature for his age. I am not worried about his lifestyle. He needs to be protected and supported, by us and his surroundings. He is a professional who trains harder than anyone, and it is commendable that he continues to play while recovering," he commented. Additionally, he defended his loyalty to Barça and commitment to the team: "He has an issue with pubalgia, but he shows every day that he wants to be available. He has not yet reached his maximum excellence, but he is already the best in the world in his position."

Ampliar The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, and the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, during the last classic. Efe

Institutional Chill with Real Madrid

Regarding the relationship with Real Madrid, Laporta acknowledged that the atmosphere remains tense, especially after the white club's involvement in the "Negreira case". "The reunion was correct, respectful, and cordial, but relations are not good. They appear in the Negreira case, presenting irrelevant and inconclusive facts. Having the case open must provoke some interest," he said with a tone between critical and resigned.

However, he sought to downplay the drama of the rivalry. "We have never been married, so there cannot be a divorce. We are eternal rivals and we handle it with respect," he clarified. Laporta also avoided commenting on the proposal to play La Liga matches in the United States - an idea not supported by Real Madrid - and defended Barça's position: "We saw from the beginning the opposition from AFE and other clubs. I do not think the competition is being adulterated."

Messi's Visit: A "Charming Impulse"

The Barça president also referred to Lionel Messi's unexpected appearance at the Spotify Camp Nou construction site last Sunday night, a gesture that sparked nostalgia among fans and, in some quarters, rumors of a possible institutional rapprochement. Laporta downplayed the drama and sentimentality of the episode but acknowledged the symbolic weight of the moment. "It was a charming, spontaneous, and Barça-spirited impulse. I didn't know, but it's his home. We love him here, and he knows it," he affirmed.

Nevertheless, he categorically ruled out the possibility of a return as a player. "It is not realistic to talk about Leo Messi's return. He is at Inter Miami, and that must be respected. But it is only fair that he receives the most beautiful tribute in the world," he stated, confirming that the club is working to ensure that this tribute takes place once the new stadium is reopened. "It would be wonderful to have him here, in front of 105,000 fans," he added, in a more sentimental tone. Regarding how his departure in 2021 was handled, Laporta defended his management: "I do not regret it. Barça is above everyone. It was not as we wanted, but at that moment it could not be done."