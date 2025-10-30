Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Construction of Polop Hills Natura. Alibuilding

Land Utilisation and Water Conservation: Sustainable Techniques in the Construction of Polop Hills

The developer Alibuilding has implemented several systems to prevent water wastage and repurpose excavation soil for secondary use

O. Bartual

Alicante

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 11:35

The Alicante-based developer Alibuilding has initiated several sustainable systems during the construction of the Polop Hills Natura residential area, which will feature 65 single-family homes at the foot of Mount Ponoig. These new techniques allow for the repurposing of excavation soil and the reuse of water in the construction process.

In terms of water reduction, two strategies have been implemented. The first focuses on rainwater harvesting through the construction of a reservoir connected by a network of channels collecting water from the roofs and terraces of the homes. This rainwater is utilised in each phase of the residential development.

Simultaneously, water used in applications where reuse is possible is collected in these same reservoirs for further use. Both rainwater and water used for waterproofing tests on the roofs are stored in a reservoir, making it usable for various purposes such as irrigation and soil compaction.

Once the construction is completed and the homes are delivered, this reservoir will be available to the homeowners' association, allowing them to continue collecting rainwater for communal uses such as pool refilling and garden irrigation.

Regarding land utilisation, the development uses excavated material in a transformation process, mixing it with gravel extracted from the construction area. The resulting material is reused for surface filling and embankment creation, balancing excavation volumes with fill volumes.

This working system prevents tonnes of CO² emissions by reducing the transportation of heavy vehicles from the Polop Hills Nature construction site to authorised landfill sites.

