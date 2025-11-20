Lancia Launches Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale for World Rally Championship

N. S. Thursday, 20 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Lancia has unveiled the new Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale, set to compete in the WRC2 category of the FIA World Rally Championship 2026. This announcement marks a new chapter in the brand's revival, presenting key figures, racing programs, and the technical link between competition and production. Lancia's return to rallying is a historic milestone for the most successful brand in the discipline: 11 FIA World Rally Constructors' Championships, 1 Mille Miglia, 2 Targa Florio, and 1 Carrera Panamericana.

This is not a nostalgic operation, but rather an evolution project: a solid bridge between the brand's legendary heritage and the challenges of modern motorsport, with concrete investments in young talent and a clear vision for the future. This approach is already evident in the success of the 2025 Lancia Trophy, where the Ypsilon Rally4 HF has built a vibrant community with over a hundred cars sold and more than forty teams competing, confirming the effectiveness of the HF family development program.

Alongside the new Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale, the Lancia HF family includes the Ypsilon Rally4 HF and the Ypsilon HF Racing, designed to make rallying more accessible and cost-effective, without compromising safety, performance, or build quality. All three models are part of the Customer Racing Program and are available for order through the Stellantis Motorsport racing shop.

Ampliar Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale P.F.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, features a 54 kWh battery (with a WLTP range of about 370 km), adds 100 km of range in just 10 minutes of fast charging, and incorporates several race-inspired solutions, from 355 mm Alcon brakes to a Torsen limited-slip differential and level 2 ADAS.

Alongside it, the Ypsilon HF line brings the HF design language and sporty attitude to more accessible powertrains, while retaining the brand's timeless combination of elegance and performance.

The new Lancia WRC2 program is the result of an extensive joint development effort between Lancia and Stellantis Motorsport, bringing the brand over a decade of success and technical expertise accumulated in the Rally2 category and major international championships. The goal is clear: to return Lancia to the highest level of world rallying with a competitive project consistent with the brand's values and built to the highest technical standards of the Group.

At the heart of this journey is the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale, a completely new car that benefits from the experience gained over multiple racing seasons. All improvements, evolutions, and optimizations developed over the years have been integrated into a single platform, focused on seven key development areas:

- Weight and balance, with a significant reduction in mass and a lower center of gravity.

- Advanced aerodynamics, improving downforce and high-speed stability.

- Engine performance and drivability, with a turbo management system derived from the Peugeot 9X8 architecture and a new anti-lag system (ALS).

- Transmission with revised gear ratios and optimized differentials for all surfaces.

- Chassis and suspension tuned to deliver class-leading performance on both asphalt and gravel.

- Driver environment, redesigned for maximum ergonomics, comfort, and focus.

- Bodywork and roll cage, completely new to ensure superior rigidity and full compliance with FIA safety.

Developed through an intense testing and validation program, conducted on both sides of the Alpine mountain roads and at the Balocco proving ground, the new Rally2 HF Integrale combines engineering precision with Lancia's identity, aiming to position itself among the top contenders in the category.

Each car has been designed in collaboration with the same teams involved in the Group's WRC2, ERC, endurance, and customer racing programs, ensuring technical consistency and robustness across programs rarely seen in today's motorsport landscape.