Lamine Yamal Interested in Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Mansion

After his controversial statements to Ibai Llanos about the classic match last Sunday, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid, Lamine Yamal is back in the news, this time off the pitch, due to his interest in purchasing Shakira and Gerard Piqué's house, which is on sale for 11 million euros. This is the property where the couple spent their idyllic years, but also experienced their controversial breakup. It consists of two residences: one where Shakira and Piqué lived with their children, and another that was home to the Colombian singer's in-laws.

Located in Esplugues de Llobregat, it is close to FC Barcelona's sports city. In fact, other Barça players like Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo also reside in the area. Built on a 3,800 square metre plot, each residence exceeds 700 square metres, featuring an outdoor and indoor pool, tennis court, gym, and recording studio, making it ideal for the young footballer and his current partner, singer Nicki Nicole.

After Shakira and Piqué's separation, the house became the subject of one of the artist's songs, released with Bizarrap, which became a global hit within minutes. "You left me with the mother-in-law as a neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt with the tax office," sang the Barranquilla native, who even placed a witch on the balcony facing her in-laws' house.

The property has been uninhabited since April 2023, when Shakira and her children, Milan and Sasha, moved to Miami. It has been on the market since a year before, shortly after the couple's separation.