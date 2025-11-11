Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Lambretta Elettra S lambretta press

Lambretta unveils its first electric scooter, the Elettra S, and revives its J model

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 12:05

One of the most iconic brands in the two-wheeled industry, the Italian Lambretta, founded by Ferdinando Innocenti in 1946 with the launch of its first model A, has decided to complete its transformation with the introduction of its first electric model, the Elettra S. This was one of the major surprises at the international motorcycle show in Milan, alongside the new Lambretta J, the much-anticipated production model inspired by the original 1964 version.

After the prototype was presented at EICMA 2023, the new Elettra S emerges as Lambretta's venture into the electric segment. Equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), it offers a continuous power of 4.0 kW, with peaks up to 6.0 kW and a torque of 101 Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 10 seconds, reaches a top speed of 90 km/h, and provides up to 120 km of range in Eco mode.

Lambretta Elettra S

The full charge time is 5 hours and 40 minutes, or 80% in just 3 hours and 24 minutes with fast charging. It features a 72 V / 4.5 kWh NMC battery, TFT display, full LED lighting, a chassis weighing 132 kg, and Lambretta's characteristic suspension system: a front "pull wheel" fork with dual shock absorbers and, for the first time, a rear mono-shock absorber. The launch is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

Inspired by the 1964 Lambretta J, the new version retains distinctive elements such as elongated rectangular side panels, a hexagonal headlight, and a narrow seat. It incorporates a metal body and dual front shock absorbers for an authentically Lambretta ride.

Lambretta J

It will be available in 125 cc and 200 cc versions, both featuring four-stroke, four-valve, liquid-cooled engines. The launch is expected in the spring of 2026.

