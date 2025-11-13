Kymco Agility S 125 Test: The Urban Bestseller Enhances Its Successful Simplicity

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Thursday, 13 November 2025, 17:35 Comenta Share

The Agility 125 series has been a true sales phenomenon during its fifteen years in the Spanish market, consistently ranking high in registration charts. Kymco has crafted an accessible high-wheel scooter, priced at €2,450, making it the brand's most economical model, ideal for car license holders commuting mainly in city centres.

A simple yet effective vehicle, this season it receives a subtle update, refining certain details to continue maturing as a product tailored to urban needs.

For the first time, the Agility comes standard with enough storage capacity to hold two full-face helmets, thanks to an expanded under-seat compartment and a standard rear trunk, both matching the bike's body colour, available in blue, brown, and white.

Another novelty lies in its engine, a 125 cc single-cylinder four-stroke with 11 HP and 10.6 Nm of torque, which in this version further reduces emissions and consumption, allowing for over 300 km of autonomy with its 7-litre tank.

The new model now complies with the Euro 5+ homologation. The braking system, featuring a 240 mm rear disc and a 260 mm front disc, includes CBS (combined braking system) assistance but lacks ABS. It is equipped with specific shock absorbers for the Spanish market and features LED lighting, along with a slight aesthetic refresh.

The third novelty, somewhat harder to notice but impacting its performance, is that the new Agility S is the first model in the range to feature a new swingarm located at the engine's lower part, a technical detail that lowers the centre of gravity compared to the previous series, providing greater stability and balance while riding.

The Agility is one of the longest-standing active models in the two-wheel sector, a successful formula that has combined affordable pricing, accessibility, and ease of use, becoming one of the preferred 125cc scooters for many drivers with a B car license (with three years of experience) who decided to switch to two wheels to save time and money, finding an ideal option in the Taiwanese high-wheel scooter.

It offers a decent acceleration response, with a slightly more linear and pronounced power curve in the low and mid-range (the most used rev range in the city), adapting well to short urban commutes.

Its speed easily reaches 100 km/h, allowing for some out-of-town trips with reasonable confidence, although it offers little wind protection. One of its most positive dynamic aspects is the high stability it provides, even at high speeds. Despite its compact size, it is accommodating and comfortable, with plenty of space for legs and feet. In the city, it is agile and allows for a good turning radius.

It is not the first time KYMCO Spain has requested the headquarters in Taiwan to make specific modifications for the Spanish market to better suit the preferences or needs of local users. In this regard, and continuing with dynamic improvements, the new Agility S leaves the Asian factory with a specific suspension adjustment that will only affect units arriving at our dealerships.

The suspension system, consisting of a 33 mm diameter front fork with 95 mm travel and two rear shock absorbers with five-position adjustable preload and 81 mm travel, has been adjusted to offer greater smoothness in absorbing irregularities. It maintains its wheel sizes, 16 inches at the front and 14 at the rear. The total weight is just 133 kg, making its manoeuvrability one of its great virtues for users of all kinds.

The design has been updated and offers full LED lighting. Practicality in daily use is optimised with a glove compartment under the handlebar with key protection and a hermetic closure, where small personal items can be stored or an electronic device can be plugged into the 12V socket. The footrests are retractable with a 'one touch' system for greater passenger comfort.

And from the new instrument panel, we receive digital information such as speed, total and partial odometer, periodic maintenance indicator, fuel level, digital clock, turn signal indicator, high beam indicator, and OBD (on-board diagnostics) check light for injection.