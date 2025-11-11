Did You Know Jeep Debuted a 100% Electric Vehicle 50 Years Ago?

N. S. Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Did you know that Jeep had a 100% electric vehicle 50 years ago? It might seem astonishing, but the American brand is not only known for creating robust, versatile vehicles capable of tackling any terrain, but also for its curiosity and drive to explore new territories. This adventurous and non-conformist spirit led to the exploration of new electrification avenues during the oil crisis, always with the aim of finding practical and versatile solutions. The result was the revolutionary Jeep DJ5-E Electruck, the first electric Jeep in history.

As a result of work that began in 1974, the DJ5-E Electruck became, by the end of the following year, one of the first fully electric delivery vans marketed in the United States and worldwide. Based on the Jeep Dispatcher, this rear-wheel-drive vehicle featured two 27 V lead-acid batteries, providing 30 horsepower. It could reach a speed of 53 km/h and offered a range of 47 km with a 20% charge level.

These features made it an ideal alternative for urban routes. The United States Postal Service recognized this and acquired 352 units of this model for cities with high pollution levels. Soon after, the Canadian postal administration joined in, purchasing 5 vehicles that demonstrated remarkable adaptability to the country's harsh winters.

Currently, Jeep's long-standing relationship with electric vehicles has materialized in two models from its current range: the Jeep Avenger and the new Compass.

The Jeep Avenger stands out for its compact dimensions and ideal performance for both city and challenging terrains. Under the hood, it boasts a 400 V motor delivering 156 horsepower, with a maximum torque of 260 Nm, offering a range of 400 km according to the WLTP protocol, which can extend to 550 km in purely urban routes.

Features such as the Selec Terrain traction control and 360-degree body protection against low-speed impacts seem to predestine it for a rural life, navigating goat paths and poorly maintained roads. However, it does not overlook the obstacles found in urban traffic, with functions like parking sensors and traffic jam assist. Its dual vocation is evident with surprising elements like the 360-degree body shield, which protects against stones and bumps on poorly paved roads as well as low-speed impacts, which account for 70% of bodywork repairs in Europe. With specific coatings in critical areas like the doors, the Jeep Avenger can emerge from a cross-country journey or an underground parking lot unscathed.

Ampliar Jeep Avenger 100% electric P.F.

Designed by Jeep's engineering teams in Turin and the United States, with contributions from expert technical minds worldwide, the new Jeep Compass achieves an impressive balance between rugged off-road capability and perfect daily use. Perfectly suited for outdoor adventures, yet equally adept at navigating urban environments, this vehicle offers unmatched versatility, advanced technology, and a higher level of safety.

The range of the new Jeep Compass, one of the most comprehensive in its category in terms of powertrains, offers three 100% electric versions, ranging from 213 horsepower in the front-wheel-drive version to an impressive 375 horsepower in the all-wheel-drive version. To achieve these impressive 375 horsepower, Jeep introduced a new dedicated and more powerful rear electric motor, exclusive to the brand, providing an additional 49 kW of maximum power and up to 232 Nm of torque. Coupled with a 14:1 rear reducer, this translates to an impressive 3100 Nm available at the rear wheels. This provides maximum traction in the most challenging situations, with the ability to climb a 20% slope, even without traction on the front wheels.