The King Thanks Steinmeier for His Visit to Gernika, 'A Reminder of the Horror to Which Totalitarianisms Lead' The German President Points Out in the Presence of Lehendakari Pradales that 'Putin's War in Ukraine Has Put the European Union's Defence System in Check'

David Guadilla Thursday, 27 November 2025, 10:30

King Felipe VI has expressed his gratitude to the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for his visit to Guernica - scheduled for this Friday - and described the bombing during the Civil War as 'a reminder of the horror to which totalitarianisms lead.'

'On behalf of the entire Spanish people, I acknowledge and thank you, Mr. President, for the deeply symbolic and conciliatory gesture that will take place these days: your visit to the Basque Country; where I will accompany you to honour the memory of the victims of the bombing of the city of Guernica, in April 1937, during our terrible Civil War, which was so much a prelude to what happened in Europe shortly after, a reminder of the horror to which totalitarianisms lead,' the monarch stated.

These words were spoken during the gala dinner held this Wednesday at the Royal Palace in Madrid, in the company of Queen Letizia, as well as the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares.

Felipe VI expressed these sentiments on the eve of his visit to the Basque Country to pay tribute, alongside the German President, to the victims of the Guernica bombing, at the cemetery of the Biscayan town. A tribute where Lehendakari Imanol Pradales will also be present, after receiving Steinmeier at the Ajuria Enea Palace (Vitoria).

'We Live in Troubling Times'

For the King, the world is experiencing 'troubling times, marked by the crisis of multilateralism and the world order based on norms.' 'Throughout this year, we continue to witness with frustration and indignation, unacceptable violations of international law, with grave humanitarian consequences, in several countries in Africa, in the Middle East, and in our own continent, in Ukraine; with that war initiated by Russia's aggression, and which is now on the verge of lasting 4 years,' lamented Felipe VI.

The monarch emphasized the 'importance' of 'cooperation in security and defence, within NATO and the European Union' between both countries, through 'missions of great importance for peace and stability, especially on the eastern flank of Europe,' within a 'general climate of uncertainty.'

In this regard, he valued the 'coherent model' of two societies - the German and the Spanish - that 'do not want to resign themselves to the current dissonances' and that 'strive' for a 'harmony' that responds 'to the great global challenges' such as climate change, energy transition, or the sustainable development agenda. 'Responses that are the product of cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity, not of imposition, crude competition, or mere power games,' he warned.

'This is what we do when we collaborate on joint projects in renewable energies, green hydrogen, and energy efficiency, setting the course for other countries. Or when we put innovation at the service of competitiveness and collective well-being, with collaborations in AI, robotics, and industrial digitalization,' he defended.

The Gift of Speaking German

The King also highlighted the economic and business exchanges between both countries, led by the automotive sector, detailing that 'more than 200,000 Spanish citizens live in Germany and more than 116,000 Germans reside in Spain': 'That human bond, a source of progress and growth, embodies the ideal of the European integration project.'

'Our cultures have been in dialogue for centuries, from Goethe and Cervantes to Picasso and Klee; a fruitful dialogue that bears fruit in cinema, in the visual arts, and in music, as well as in a reciprocal presence in the history of our main cultural events. I think, among others, of the Frankfurt Book Fair and the Berlinale; in Arco Madrid or the San Sebastián Film Festival,' he celebrated.

Likewise, he pointed out that 'thousands' of students participate 'in both directions' in university exchange and vocational training programs, and he advocated for the teaching of both languages: 'What a great gift it is to speak German, the most spoken mother tongue in the European Union, or to speak Spanish, the second most spoken mother tongue in the world; and how fortunate are and will be those who can look at the world through both.'

A Double Threat

Nevertheless, Felipe VI asserted that Germany 'accompanied' Spain on its 'path back to Europe' and in 'the consolidation' of its democracy, and that the latter 'was a great defender of German reunification': 'We are two countries faithful to our values, aware of the moral demand of our time. And we know that looking to the past with humility, with a sense of history, is a necessary exercise.'

'Our wish and hope is that, in these days, you feel the same affection that we received then from the German people (...) Germany and Spain have a long road travelled and a much longer road to travel,' he concluded, encouraging to continue 'walking together.'

For his part, the German President called for 'working to defend liberal democracies' against 'extremist forces' that, in his opinion, 'try to undermine democracy and its institutions, and weaken them.'

'Our era is threatened by a double threat,' he continued, indicating that 'Putin's war in Ukraine has caused death and destruction' and 'has also put the European Union's defence system in check.'

'It is threatening our freedoms in Europe, and at the same time, we are experiencing a threat that endangers the transatlantic relationship, our relationship with the United States,' he concluded, warning that 'we are on the threshold of a new era.'