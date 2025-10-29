The King at the Funeral: "The Queen and I want you to know: we are, now and always, with you" Felipe VI highlights the need to "continue analysing the causes and circumstances of the tragedy, in order to rigorously and calmly extract the necessary lessons to improve our ability to face future major catastrophes."

"The Queen and I want you to know: we are now and always with you." The King once again reiterated the support that has been extended to the victims of the tragic flood from the very beginning. Felipe VI's words were clear in expressing the bond that unites him and Queen Letizia with the Valencians who suffered the flood a year ago and still endure its consequences today.

King Felipe VI's speech, filled with emotion and sentiment, focused solely on the victims and their families, to whom he conveyed the heartfelt message that his words should be received as "an embrace." He also emphasized the need to continue analysing "the causes" of the tragedy and to draw the necessary lessons to improve the response capability in situations as significant as the flood.

The Head of State's intervention, the only one besides those of the victims' representatives, included deeply emotional words addressed to the victims, stating that "each name, each story, each person, is part of a memory that belongs to us all and that we must and want to preserve." He referred to those who lost their lives as "the reason, the heart, and the essence of this day; a day of emotions that is hard to put into words."

The King also mentioned the need to "continue analysing the causes and circumstances of the tragedy, in order to rigorously and calmly extract the necessary lessons to improve our ability to face future major catastrophes and to avoid and minimize their worst consequences as much as possible."

As the speech progressed, it gained in affection. The King expressed the hope that his words would "reach as an embrace for those who lost so much, for those who helped and continue to do so, for those who strive to overcome, for those who find strength in memories." He reiterated the hope that his speech would be received as an embrace "filled with affection, respect, and a desire for comfort, reaching and enveloping you always."

"Attention must not wane. We must stand with the citizens." This was the message King Felipe VI left last year in Chiva. Only a few days had passed since the tragic flood, and the wounds from the controversial visit to Paiporta, where King Felipe and Queen Letizia did not shy away from the mud poured by a grieving town, were still fresh. Despite everything, they promised to return, and they did so on several occasions: Chiva, Utiel, the funeral for the victims at the Cathedral, a surprise visit to Alaquàs, Picanya, Torrent, Catarroja, and El Palmar. And the King, several times, met with the military working against the tragedy.

They put themselves in the shoes of those who suffered. And on October 12th, once again, they demonstrated their solidarity with the Valencians who suffered, and still suffer, the effects of the unleashed waters. They did not come to see them, but instead invited their mayors to be part of the celebration of the National Day, the Day of Hispanicity. It was a day of emotions. Today, they have once again remembered the victims and reached out to their families at the State funeral.