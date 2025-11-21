Kevin Spacey Claims to be 'Homeless' and Hopes Tarantino or Scorsese Will Rescue Him from Hollywood Exile

EP Friday, 21 November 2025, 12:55 Comenta Share

Kevin Spacey, the two-time Oscar winner, has revealed that he is homeless and living in hotels. He also claims that his ban from the Hollywood industry, stemming from multiple sexual assault allegations made against him by several men, would end if a prominent director like Quentin Tarantino or Martin Scorsese were to call him.

"I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs. I go wherever the work is. I literally don't have a home, that's what I'm trying to explain... The expenses over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little income and everything has gone on expenses," Spacey explained to The Telegraph.

"We are in contact with extremely powerful people who want me to return to work. That will happen at the right time," added the star of films like American Beauty and the series House of Cards. "But I will also say that, apparently, what the industry seems to expect is for someone with enormous respect and authority to give them permission," he stated.

"So, in my opinion, if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino called tomorrow [my agent, Evan Lowenstein], it would all be over," Spacey admitted. "I would feel very honoured and happy when someone of that calibre picked up the phone," the actor concluded.

In fact, several Hollywood stars already confessed to the media last year that they hope to see Spacey return to the industry. Among them are Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone, who stated that the actor "is a genius." "I am very eager to see Kevin working again," affirmed the star of Basic Instinct and its sequel.

On another note, this is not the first time Spacey has spoken about his personal situation. In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored in June 2024, he admitted, visibly distressed, that his house in Baltimore, Maryland, was going to be foreclosed because he "owed millions" in legal costs due to multiple lawsuits for inappropriate sexual conduct and sexual assault by several men.

"I don't know where I'm going to live now... I can't pay the bills I owe," Spacey confessed to Morgan at that time. The actor, distanced from the Hollywood industry since 2017, has not given up on his effort to resume his career, and last May he received a lifetime achievement award at Cannes from the Better World foundation.

At this point, it is worth remembering that in 2022 a New York jury acquitted Spacey of the sexual abuse accusation by actor Anthony Rapp, and a year later, in 2023, a British court found him not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault. Additionally, other charges and lawsuits against the actor, who denied all accusations, have been dismissed.