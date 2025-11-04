New Kawasaki Z900 RS 2026: The Retro Version of the Z900 Gains More Power and Electronics

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

Kawasaki has decided to update its Z 900 RS, the retro-styled naked bike that shares technology with the well-known sporty naked Z 900, enhancing its performance and electronic features primarily.

The first of the updates affects its four-cylinder engine –4T, LC, 16V, DOHC, IE- now Euro5+, which now delivers 116 HP (5 HP more than the previous version) at 9,300 rpm, and 98 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. There is also a new exhaust system with redesigned headers, catalyst, and final silencer. This engine is tuned to offer smooth performance at low revs and greater excitement at high revs.

The chassis remains unchanged, consisting of a steel trellis frame, a 41 mm inverted fork, a nearly horizontal rear mono-shock with linkages, and a set of 17-inch wheels. It also retains its brakes, a 300 mm dual front disc gripped by radial-mount calipers.

The second major change in the new Z 900 RS involves the addition of a new electronic package that significantly modernizes the model's operation. It now features electronic throttle valves (ETV) and an IMU –inertial measurement unit-, allowing the inclusion of the Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), which means lean-sensitive ABS. It also includes electronic cruise control and a bidirectional Quick Shifter.

Ampliar Kawasaki Z900 RS 2026 kawasaki press

Another novelty for 2026 is that it will offer smartphone connectivity allowing riders to connect to their bike wirelessly via the Rideology The App Motorcycle, in addition to electronic cruise control. The instrumentation maintains its classic style with two analogue dials and a small LCD screen. The lighting, however, is Full LED.

The SE variant features a Brembo brake package that includes front calipers and 300 mm Brembo discs with metal hoses, as well as an Öhlins rear shock with remote preload adjuster.

On the right side of the handlebar, there is a USB-C port, while the overall look recalls a variation of the iconic "Fireball" color of the Z1, with more saturated orange graphics and a change in body color from brown to metallic black. The two additional standard models are the "Blackball," with Fireball-style emblems on the body and a completely black look, and one that evokes the 1975 Z1B color scheme in Candy Tone Red. Two models will be available, the 70 kW and 35 kW for the A2 license.