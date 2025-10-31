Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Kawasaki Z650 S kawasaki press

The New Kawasaki Z650 S Updates Its Technology, Aesthetics, and Ergonomics

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO

Friday, 31 October 2025, 15:05

Comenta

Kawasaki has unveiled its new Z 650 S for 2026, its mid-range naked bike that evolves firstly with a redesign of its bodywork, now featuring a more muscular look thanks to its new and aggressive front fairing equipped with Full LED lights — two upper ones for low beams and a lower one for high beams — matching a rear LED light and LED indicators.

Significant changes have been made ergonomically, with repositioned footpegs and a new handlebar configuration (30 mm wider) allowing the rider to adopt a more forward-leaning posture. It also features updates to both the rider and passenger seats: the total seat surface is wider, while the rear seat is 20 mm wider and has 10 mm more padding.

Technologically, the Z 650 S has been modernized with a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel that adapts to ambient light and offers two options (type one displays a bar tachometer, while type two features a hexagonal tachometer). Additionally, the instrumentation acts as an interface when the rider uses Kawasaki's Rideology the App Motorcycle on their smartphone, expanding the range of available functions.

Kawasaki Z650 S kawasaki press

It retains its 649 cc parallel-twin engine, with 68 HP at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm, focusing on maximizing torque in the low-mid range. It features an assisted and slipper clutch, and the exhaust system has been optimized to reduce emissions. Another novelty is the inclusion of the KTRC traction control as standard. A quickshifter is offered as an accessory to facilitate upward gear changes.

It also retains its characteristic multitubular frame, while braking is handled by dual 300 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The ABS unit for 2026 is a new feature from Continental.

The new Kawasaki Z650 S will be available in the following colors: Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray; Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Gray; and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black.

The new Z650 S also boasts a well-curated range of accessories, including a seat cowl for the passenger seat, luggage options, and a practical USB-C port located inside the front fairing.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Policía investiga un presunto caso de acoso escolar a un menor de 12 años en un colegio de Alicante
  2. 2 Alicante cambia la fecha de sus mercadillos por el festivo de Todos los Santos: ¿cuándo abren?
  3. 3 Detenido a punto de coger un vuelo en Alicante tras abandonar a su hijo en un centro de menores de Donosti
  4. 4 La nueva línea circular del Tram de Alicante hacia el sur se condiciona al fin de las obras de la Estación Intermodal
  5. 5 El recibo del agua en Alicante subirá en 2026: el Pleno ratifica cambios en la tarifa
  6. 6 Las obras volverán al Postiguet para ampliar el apeadero del Tram de Alicante en la Puerta del Mar
  7. 7 La lesión de Unai Ropero queda en un susto
  8. 8 Todo lo que tienes que saber de la Fira de Tots Sants de Cocentaina 2025: aparcamiento, horarios y actos
  9. 9 Expolian un tesoro romano del mar en Alicante para ponerlo de adorno en una empresa y un jardín
  10. 10 Un robo en Alicante destapa una trama de exportación ilegal de coches de alta gama

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The New Kawasaki Z650 S Updates Its Technology, Aesthetics, and Ergonomics

The New Kawasaki Z650 S Updates Its Technology, Aesthetics, and Ergonomics