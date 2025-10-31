The New Kawasaki Z650 S Updates Its Technology, Aesthetics, and Ergonomics

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Friday, 31 October 2025, 15:05 Comenta Share

Kawasaki has unveiled its new Z 650 S for 2026, its mid-range naked bike that evolves firstly with a redesign of its bodywork, now featuring a more muscular look thanks to its new and aggressive front fairing equipped with Full LED lights — two upper ones for low beams and a lower one for high beams — matching a rear LED light and LED indicators.

Significant changes have been made ergonomically, with repositioned footpegs and a new handlebar configuration (30 mm wider) allowing the rider to adopt a more forward-leaning posture. It also features updates to both the rider and passenger seats: the total seat surface is wider, while the rear seat is 20 mm wider and has 10 mm more padding.

Technologically, the Z 650 S has been modernized with a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel that adapts to ambient light and offers two options (type one displays a bar tachometer, while type two features a hexagonal tachometer). Additionally, the instrumentation acts as an interface when the rider uses Kawasaki's Rideology the App Motorcycle on their smartphone, expanding the range of available functions.

Ampliar Kawasaki Z650 S kawasaki press

It retains its 649 cc parallel-twin engine, with 68 HP at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm, focusing on maximizing torque in the low-mid range. It features an assisted and slipper clutch, and the exhaust system has been optimized to reduce emissions. Another novelty is the inclusion of the KTRC traction control as standard. A quickshifter is offered as an accessory to facilitate upward gear changes.

It also retains its characteristic multitubular frame, while braking is handled by dual 300 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The ABS unit for 2026 is a new feature from Continental.

The new Kawasaki Z650 S will be available in the following colors: Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray; Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Gray; and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black.

The new Z650 S also boasts a well-curated range of accessories, including a seat cowl for the passenger seat, luggage options, and a practical USB-C port located inside the front fairing.