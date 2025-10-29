New Kawasaki KLE500: A Versatile Adventurer for the A2 Licence

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

Kawasaki has just unveiled its new KLE500, a motorcycle that expands the Japanese brand's Adventure range, primarily aimed at riders seeking a lightweight and versatile trail bike, compatible with the A2 licence.

It is powered by a water-cooled parallel-twin engine from Kawasaki, with a displacement of 451 cc, equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. It delivers a power output of 45.4 HP at 9,000 rpm and a torque of 42.6 Nm.

It features a high adjustable windscreen with three positions, a 16-litre fuel tank, LED front and rear lighting, and an LCD instrument panel, allowing connectivity with smartphones to access Kawasaki's exclusive Rideology The App Motorcycle, which provides access to various instrument functions such as ride logging, navigation, and even voice commands. The KLE500 showcases design touches inspired by KX motocross bikes, such as long, smooth side covers and a slim fuel tank.

Ampliar New Kawasaki KLE500 kawasaki press

The ergonomic triangle is designed to offer a comfortable posture both seated and standing on the footpegs. Regarding the seat, four configurations can be created with the addition of the ERGO-FIT (low) rear seat and the low front seat, available as original accessories.

The KLE500 comes with a combination of 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, fitted with IRC GP-410 tyres. The suspension features a specially developed KYB inverted cartridge front fork for this model and the new Uni-Trak rear suspension. It offers switchable ABS.

It will be available in an SE version with LED indicators, TFT instrumentation, and a complete package that includes a larger screen, handguards, and a sump guard.

Kawasaki offers numerous original accessories, including a top case, side cases, rear luggage rack, heated grips, USB type C socket, engine guard, LED fog lights, centre stand, radiator guard, GPS mount, and an Akrapovic exhaust with a titanium body and carbon heat shield.