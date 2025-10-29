Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
New Kawasaki KLE500 kawasaki press

New Kawasaki KLE500: A Versatile Adventurer for the A2 Licence

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO

Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 14:05

Comenta

Kawasaki has just unveiled its new KLE500, a motorcycle that expands the Japanese brand's Adventure range, primarily aimed at riders seeking a lightweight and versatile trail bike, compatible with the A2 licence.

It is powered by a water-cooled parallel-twin engine from Kawasaki, with a displacement of 451 cc, equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. It delivers a power output of 45.4 HP at 9,000 rpm and a torque of 42.6 Nm.

It features a high adjustable windscreen with three positions, a 16-litre fuel tank, LED front and rear lighting, and an LCD instrument panel, allowing connectivity with smartphones to access Kawasaki's exclusive Rideology The App Motorcycle, which provides access to various instrument functions such as ride logging, navigation, and even voice commands. The KLE500 showcases design touches inspired by KX motocross bikes, such as long, smooth side covers and a slim fuel tank.

New Kawasaki KLE500 kawasaki press

The ergonomic triangle is designed to offer a comfortable posture both seated and standing on the footpegs. Regarding the seat, four configurations can be created with the addition of the ERGO-FIT (low) rear seat and the low front seat, available as original accessories.

The KLE500 comes with a combination of 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, fitted with IRC GP-410 tyres. The suspension features a specially developed KYB inverted cartridge front fork for this model and the new Uni-Trak rear suspension. It offers switchable ABS.

It will be available in an SE version with LED indicators, TFT instrumentation, and a complete package that includes a larger screen, handguards, and a sump guard.

Kawasaki offers numerous original accessories, including a top case, side cases, rear luggage rack, heated grips, USB type C socket, engine guard, LED fog lights, centre stand, radiator guard, GPS mount, and an Akrapovic exhaust with a titanium body and carbon heat shield.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vito Quiles llega a la Universidad de Alicante en medio de cánticos e insultos en una Facultad dividida
  2. 2 Se acabó el tardeo en el Mercadito de Fogueres al aplicar el mismo horario que racós y barracas
  3. 3 Fallece a los 50 años Lola Cuenca, la trabajadora del Hércules que nunca perdió su sonrisa
  4. 4 Conmoción en las Hogueras de Alicante por la pérdida de Loli Cuenca, presidenta de Francisco Albert
  5. 5 Ryanair lanza descuentos con motivo de Halloween para viajar desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche a partir de 15 euros
  6. 6 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 28 de octubre en Alicante
  7. 7 Alicante busca nuevo sitio para los fuegos de Hogueras tras descartar la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 La denegación de fondos europeos tumba el primer proyecto en Alicante
  9. 9 La visita de Vito Quiles a la Universidad de Alicante desata un pulso entre ultras y pancatalanistas
  10. 10 Precios por las nubes para ver el Elche-Real Madrid: estos son los importes y las zonas disponibles

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante New Kawasaki KLE500: A Versatile Adventurer for the A2 Licence

New Kawasaki KLE500: A Versatile Adventurer for the A2 Licence