EÓN Justifies Latorre's Dismissal: "The Team Was Sad"

President of EÓN Alicante, Ñago Cremades, explained the reasons behind the surprising decision to dismiss Fernando Latorre, the coach who led the team to ASOBAL. "We weren't achieving the right results, losing to direct rivals we thought we could beat. It was a very painful decision that was hard to make because Fernando took us to ASOBAL, but it wasn't taken lightly. The team wasn't transmitting and was sad, something wasn't working, and we thought a change was needed to give a new impulse," stated the president, revealing that since the match against Valladolid, the club had already started considering a replacement.

Meanwhile, the new coach of Horneó EÓN Alicante, Roi Sánchez, stated during his presentation that when a team doesn't work, "you have to tighten some screws," referring to the possible changes he will introduce in the playing style for his debut on Friday against Cangas.

Sánchez thanked the club for the opportunity to "coach in ASOBAL," and said that Horneo EÓN Alicante "is a breath of fresh air for Spanish handball." "It's a young club, ambitious, and I think it matches a bit with what I am as a coach," said the Galician, recalling that Horneo EÓN Alicante was the team that denied him promotion last year.

"EÓN was the best that day and deserved to go up, but this is a very good new opportunity for me, and hopefully, we can be here for many years and achieve the club's objectives," he indicated. Regarding his debut against Cangas, the coach said, "I won't have time to change things." "I believe the team has quality, which is why I also take on the challenge. Let's not expect a radical change in four days. I am very aware that results dictate, and I will do everything possible to win the matches," argued the Galician.

Regarding the opponent, Roi Sánchez said that Cangas has a new project, although it has that DNA "of knowing where it is." "They know they will be fighting to avoid relegation and are very aware of what that badge means. We have to know where we are, we have to be clear that the objective is to stay up, and to stay up, we have to do certain things in which Cangas, in many of them, serves as an example," explained the Galician.

Finally, Sánchez expressed satisfaction at being able to count on right-back Javier Borragán, the club's recent signing, and ruled out, for the moment, new additions in the short term.